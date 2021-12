There are few names in beauty as respected as Gucci Westman's. So synonymous is she with virtually every A-lister's fresh-faced glow, mention the name "Gucci" aloud in any context and the response is the same: "Which one?" It helps that Westman built her reputation, 20 years strong in the industry, on a come-early-stay-late brand of workmanship that saw her supervising everything from the makeup in films to runway models and, eventually, cover shoots for some of the world's most famous women. Cameron Diaz, Taylor Swift, Halle Berry, and Kim Kardashian all have Westman in common, and now, with the expansion of her Westman Atelier beauty line (first launched in 2018), the Westman touch is finally available en masse.

