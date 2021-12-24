ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StormTeam 3: Dense Fog Christmas Eve Morning

By Sean Macaday
KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article8AM UPDATE: Dense fog advisory expanded through the rest of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota as fog continues to worsen....

www.kimt.com

KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and ice may impact travel later Sunday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Sunday through 6 AM Monday as snow and ice are set to move in. Snow accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible, in addition to some minor accumulations as snow briefly changes over to freezing rain/sleet. Travel conditions will worsen through the evening, especially across Minnesota where the advisory is in effect. Even through North Iowa is not in an advisory, even just a little snow or ice could will create slippery conditions on area roadways. If you need to travel, make sure to check road conditions before you leave. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on the winter weather.
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Wintry Weather Returns for Sunday Evening.

Our StormTeam 3 meteorologists are tracking a storm system which will bring snow and ice to portions of the Upper Midwest. The heaviest snow will be across parts of the Dakotas, northern Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin where Winter Storm Watches have been issued. For us locally in North Iowa and...
