ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A Celebration of Series: The Best SFF Series of 2021

By Community
bookriot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best SFF Series of 2021 was originally published in our science fiction and fantasy newsletter, Swords & Spaceships. Sign up for it here to receive news and recommendations from the world of science fiction and fantasy. In December, I like to take some time to look back over...

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Books Briefing: The Quiet Skill of Mass-Market Novels

This week’s newsletter is a rerun. We’ll be back with a fresh newsletter soon. In dozens of novels written over a decades-long career, the romance writer Jackie Collins sharply observed the role of sex and power in Hollywood. She wrote incisively about abuse in the industry and empowered female characters who found liberation in a male-dominated world. She was brilliant and prescient—and overlooked in literary circles by those who wrote off her work as trashy airport smut.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Polygon Best SFF of 2021

Polygon has announced its 20 best SF and fantasy titles of 2021. The list includes:. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom) Black Water Sister, Zen Cho (Ace) The Bronzed Beast, Roshani Chokshi (Wednesday) Leviathan Falls, James S.A. Corey (Orbit) The Last Watch, J.S. Dewes (Tor) Cloud Cuckoo Land,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel celebrating 30 years of Carnage with new ongoing series

Marvel Comics has announced that it is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Carnage with the launch of a new ongoing series from writer Ram V and artist Francesco Manna, which will see the murderous symbiote seeking a new bond after separating from his longtime host, the serial killer Cletus Kasady.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roshani Chokshi
Person
Fonda Lee
FOXBusiness

'And Just Like That' is HBO Max's best debut of any series to date

Carrie Bradshaw and her friends are still as relevant as ever. Thursday’s premiere of the HBO Max original series "And Just Like That" has the "best debut day of any series on HBO Max to date including both HBO and Max Originals," a press release revealed. "Its first 24-hour performance ranks in the Top 10 of all movies and series debuts on HBO Max since launch."
TV SERIES
Forward

The 12 best Jewish and Jew-ish TV series of 2021

It’s been a long year – again. The pandemic that kept us locked inside last winter is rearing its ugly head again, people are still protesting vaccines while wearing yellow Stars of David and now, just to make sure we have no small pleasures left, there’s a cream cheese shortage.
TV SERIES
bookriot.com

Episode 476 Our Favorite Non-Book Things of 2021

Subscribe Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher RSS. Jeff and Rebecca recommend things from outside the world of books and reading. An Evening w/ Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak. 100-Foot Wave. The White Lotus. Bandsplain podcast. The Sex Lives of College Girls. Cadence toiletry holders – keepyourcadence.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sff#Galaxy#Swords Spaceships#Green Bone Saga#Babylon#Sci Fi#The Gilded Wolves#Parisian
IGN

The Best New TV Series of 2021 Winner

2021 very well may go down in history as one of the most memorable years in the realm of new TV shows as not only did we get the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series, but a Korean drama by the name of Squid Game also took the world by storm. On top of that, acclaimed director Mike Flanagan gave us one of the most personal and haunting horror stories in Midnight Mass, and the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez kept us smiling throughout the entire first season of Only Murders in the Building.
TV SERIES
bookriot.com

Turn to Page…: A History of Choose Your Own Adventure Books

I can still picture it: my mom taking my brother and me to the library on a Saturday morning to pick out that week’s book stacks. I had just moved from the downstairs children’s section to the second floor, where the YA books were. And my very favorite place to look for new books were those rickety, mass-market spinner racks that caused covers to curl and pages to get stuck. I loved finding new mysteries and ghost stories, but most of all, I picked up every single Choose Your Own Adventure book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arcamax.com

Year in review: 25 best TV series of 2021

Television made us laugh, cry, and offered us an escape during a time where it seemed we needed it more than ever. While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to have passed, the world was still reeling; we worried about the Delta variant, the climate crisis, and the mental health epidemic. Things seemed just as complicated as ever in 2021, but at least we had the comforting glow of the small screen.
TV SERIES
bookriot.com

Featured Book Trailer: BEYOND DIVERSITY by Rohit Bhargava and Jennifer Brown

Beyond Diversity is a step-by-step guide to making the world a more diverse and empathic place, full of dozens of real life stories of people changing the world for the better. Kirkus Reviews calls it “a useful, forcefully written, and wide-ranging study of inequities—and how to fix them.” The book explores a dozen powerful themes including education, leadership, culture and retail with actionable advice and conversation guides to help reduce bias and embrace diverse perspectives in the classroom and workplace. Beyond Diversity is a book for people who want to lead real change and build a more inclusive world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
bookriot.com

Episode 99 Favorite Nonfiction of 2021

Subscribe Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher RSS. This week Alice and Kim talk about nonfiction highlights of 2021. Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton. Favorite Nonfiction of 2021. KIM: Four...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Books as Tall as a Human: A Brief Look at Gigantic Books

On April 13, 2021, the Guinness Book of World Records designated Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) as the largest comic book published. Published by KODANSHA LTD in Japan, this manga is a whopping seven feet long (taller than me by two feet!) and weighs 30 pounds. My dog weighs slightly more. According to the Guinness Book, it was made “to promote the final 34th volume of the series in book form, which will go on sale in June 2021.” That’s quite a way to celebrate the end of a print run!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Pine o’ The Times: 12 of the Best Romances With Mutual Pining

Romances with mutual pining are always a treat to read. I love reading about longing and yearning and heartache. You know, just generally rolling around in someone else’s feelings for fun. But when two characters are going through hell? That’s pure heaven. Generally the characters are pining for each other because (they think) they can’t be together. Perhaps it’s a friends-to-lovers situation in which there’s doubt about the other’s feelings and fear of losing friendship. They can be forbidden romances, where the characters can’t be together for societal or family reasons. There can also be ethical constraints like an employment situation creating an imbalanced power dynamic. And sometimes, of course, it’s just pure obliviousness. I’ll take it all.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy