 3 days ago

Mark Normand and Joe List’s popular storytelling podcast, the aptly titled Tuesdays with Stories, is coming to LA for a special live episode this coming Tuesday on Oct. 30th at 8PM in the Main Room of the Hollywood Improv. Stories...

dusty slay

Naomi Ekperigin, Dusty Slay, Mark Normand, Melissa Villaseñor, Janelle James, and Brian Simpson make up for a well-rounded of class half-hour specials that Netflix is putting out as a way to roll into 2022. Luckily, Netflix just got these taped before Omicron took hold and all live stuff had to be put on hold for some minutes.
Showtime’s Latest In-Depth Comedy Doc Will Be W. Kamau Bell’s We Need to Talk About Cosby

Perhaps, as a titular nod to 2011’s We Need To Talk About Kevin, W. Kamau Bell has put together an entire docu-series exploring the mythos of Bill Cosby and the tragic reveal of the monster that he really is. Bell looks to explore how we’re supposed to even move forward with the knowledge that he perpetrated his sex crimes for decades and we wouldn’t believe it because he was proverbially “America’s Dad”, especially if you’re a middle aged black comedian right now.
melissa villaseñor

Melissa Villaseñor is swinging back into town from SNL to do one special night in Huntington Beach at The Rec Room. If you’re reading this, you might have seen her come up through LA as one of the best impressionist comedians around and now you can see her as a true headliner.
HBO Dedicating a Doc to Bob Einstein with “The Super Bob Einstein Movie”

It would seem, right now, that perhaps HBO and Showtime are going toe-to-toe over in-depth comedy/comedy adjacent docs covering anything from Dick Gregory, Charlie Chaplin, The Comedy Store Cosby, Sesame Street, and more. It shouldn’t be any mystery that we are absolutely here for as many comedy docs as the two premium cablers want to make.
Why ‘Seinfeld’ Ditched Jerry’s Standup Routine

Episodes of Seinfeld opened with a few moments of stand-up comedy from Jerry Seinfeld for the show’s first seven seasons. The jokes would hit on that episode’s themes or topic to set the tone and kick off the laughs. But that stopped happening in Season 8 of the show without explanation.
Yes, Steve Martin Could Really Guest-Host Jeopardy!

Watch: Steve Martin Is Ready for a Roast at AFI Tribute. Jeopardy! fans couldn't help but notice that recent winner Sam Buttrey bore a striking resemblance to Steve Martin, and on Dec. 17, the actor decided to play along. When the game show posted on Twitter a photo of the champ—who won't $100,000 in the show's first tournament for college professors—alongside co-host Mayim Bialik, Steve replied, "So great to split the prize money with Sam!"
Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
Watch Steve Martin ask President Joe Biden if he wants the comedian to play him on SNL

Dear Lorne Michaels: if you're still looking, you might have found the right comedian to play Joe Biden. On Sunday, the Kennedy Center Honors returned to Washington, D.C., as an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the ceremony, Biden hosted a reception in the White House to congratulate the honorees: Motown Records founder Barry Gordy, Saturday Night Live head Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, and Puerto Rican opera singer Justino Diaz.
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Primetimer

Tracey Ullman's wonky politician character Irma Kostroski is Curb Your Enthusiasm's most electrifying character since J.B. Smoove

"Perhaps not since the introduction of J.B. Smoove’s Leon Black has Curb witnessed such an electrifying character addition as the Santa Monica city councilwoman," says Daniel D'Addario of Ullman's character, who was introduced in the Dec. 5 episode. "On first meeting, Irma and Larry instantly loathe one another — a curmudgeon-to-curmudgeon connection that suggests big things ahead. (What is more Curb than feeling a strange sort of respect for the people one loathes?) And once Larry realizes he can leverage his acquaintance with Irma into getting himself out of a jam, he puts on a show of Davidian charm. Among Irma’s astonishing qualities as a character is what she brings out of the show’s lead; David, running an multiple-episode double game of dating a woman he cannot abide in order to attain a goal, is doing some of his best comic acting in memory. But let’s not take anything away from the performer who brings Irma to life. Until the credits rolled on her first episode, I assumed Irma was played by some character actress I’d never before seen. Instead, it’s Tracey Ullman under the red hair and statement jewelry. Ullman is unafraid to play big, broad notes — a sort of grotesque physicality, as when Irma describes her own gas — but she doesn’t play the part with loathing, either. The challenging and fearless element of Ullman’s performance is that Irma is a real person, more so than most of Larry’s entertainment industry peers. Proudly dowdy, she’s plainly unmotivated by the material. Rather than keep up in the thrust and parry of conversation, she misreads Larry’s intentions at every turn, and comes up with turns of phrase that are almost poignantly uncool. And on a show which proudly displays its allergy to emotion, now comes a character foolish enough to believe that she’s found real love in Larry."
The Stand (in NYC)

12/22 @ 8PM ET in Main Room: Mark Normand / Bonnie McFarlane / Vladimir Caamano / Glorelys Mora / Kerryn Feehan / Aaron Berg. 12/22 @ 9PM ET in Upstairs Room: Hannah Berner / Mark Normand / Aaron Berg / Ian Lara / Oscar Aydin / Bonnie McFarlane. 12/23 @...
natasha leggero

Jon Daly and his mighty sax are taking over The Satellite yet again for Jon Daly Kills It next week and have one damn stuffed line-up for the holidays. Really, just look at that line-up and you might question whether you’ve been good enough this year to deserve it? Hopefully so.
Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
