Naomi Ekperigin, Dusty Slay, Mark Normand, Melissa Villaseñor, Janelle James, and Brian Simpson make up for a well-rounded of class half-hour specials that Netflix is putting out as a way to roll into 2022. Luckily, Netflix just got these taped before Omicron took hold and all live stuff had to be put on hold for some minutes.
International superstar touring UK comedian Russell Howard was actually slated to do a whole run of shows in LA at Dynasty Typewriter in spring 2020. You know that didn’t happen and we all headed indoors to explore what virtual comedy was like. With the Omicron variant sparking several closures...
If you love Search Party, Joe Pera Talks to You, Too Many Cooks, Final Deployment 4: Queen Battle Walkthrough, TV Carnage, etc., odds are you’d like to see more rare and unseen videos from the very minds behind all of those wonderful things, right?. Lucky for you, such a...
He’ll be recording an album over at one of our favorite places in LA (both for watching comedy and just to be at in general), Stories on Sat. Dec. 7th at 8PM. This does mean that Ayers will be recording this album outside and include all the ambient noise of a vibrant Echo Park on a Saturday night, which we’re confident he’ll make something truly special out of.
If there was ever an uplifting voice of comfort in comedy that also kept it completely honest and vulnerable and, most importantly, so very hysterically funny, there would be a very tiny short list with the name Nore Davis clearly on it. For the dozens of times we’ve seen him...
Most venues, bars, theaters are opting to go dark in LA and NYC for, seemingly, the rest of the year. Thus, we’ve got to look to next year for some sort of light of a future comedy show to catch at this stretch of that ever present, metaphorical tunnel.
Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
Jon Daly and his mighty sax are taking over The Satellite yet again for Jon Daly Kills It next week and have one damn stuffed line-up for the holidays. Really, just look at that line-up and you might question whether you’ve been good enough this year to deserve it? Hopefully so.
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
The fan-favorite couple shocked the world when they ended their engagement in late 2021. Since reports of their split took over social media, fans have been curious to know the reason behind their breakup — they seemed so perfect, so what went wrong?. The source also stated that "Zac wasn't...
With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
Beyoncé's daughters are showing off their Ivy Park style!. The singer stars in a new ad for her IVY PARK x adidas clothing line, enlisting daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, to model pieces from the Halls of Ivy collaborative collection. About halfway...
Gizelle Bryant is all about making great memories with her family, whether spending quality time with her daughters or reuniting with her dad. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member took to Instagram to introduce us to her big brother, Chris, on his birthday. On December 4, Gizelle...
Tammy’s family is worried about her new boyfriend and how he may impact her weight loss journey. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters,’ Tammy’s family wonders if she’s actually engaged. Tammy Slaton’s family, including her brother Chris, are ready to sit down and talk to Tammy in this EXCLUSIVE...
Comments / 0