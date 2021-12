Tired of alternating between sunglasses and reading glasses? Opt for the 32°N versatile eyewear, which lets you switch from sunglasses and reading glasses in just one swipe. With seamless technology, this versatile eyewear fits into your everyday activities and occasions, allowing you to wear them every day. Moreover, this eyewear will add convenience to your life—preventing you from constantly changing glasses or losing a pair when you’re outside. Without having to adjust lenses, you can look at the horizon, and then swipe the glasses to check your phone. And you won’t need to make any adjustments: it just takes one simple swipe to focus from close to far distances. Finally, available in 4 frames, there’s a style that suits your fashion and personal style.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO