——— Walk into the Magritte gallery in New York's Museum of Modern Art, and you slip into one painter's grotto of dreams, crisply pictorial and yet dislocating in the worlds they capture, the dreads we can't identify in our waking lives. From his famous "The Treachery of Images" ("This is not a pipe") to "Time Transfixed," which depicts a train emerging from a fireplace, to "The False Mirror," an eye with cloud-puffed blue sky as its iris, René Magritte (1898-1967) was drawn to illusions that coexist with reality; none of Dalí's dripping watches and blotchy figures for him. We see ourselves in his compositions, and we are unnerved.

