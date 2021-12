Chainlink price analysis for the day outlines price going down once more, after a failed push towards the $25 resistance. Price lowered more than 3 percent over the past 24 hours, after rising as high as $22.14 the previous day. Sitting at the time of writing at $21.72, LINK trading volume also lowered more than 30 percent to signify the current bearish outlook. Chainlink has failed to test the $25 mark since an initial rejection on 13 November, but the push may consolidate again if price can hold above $18.15 support over the next trading sessions.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO