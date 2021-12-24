Ed Brandt at Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art

Tucked away in a tidy, unassuming gallery at the end of a hall in the middle of the third floor of the massive MANA Contemporary complex (888 Newark Ave.), there’s an explosive show going on. “A Message From The Underground” is a chorus of protest from deeply unsettled voices — eighteen artists who are making their feelings of marginalization and dispossession manifest. The paintings and sculptures in the show, which was curated by MANA artist Maria De Los Angeles, are as loud as they need to be, which, in some cases, is quite loud. There’s an oil painting of a mad, marble-eyed dog, emaciated, mouth open and flashing fangs, by Robert Roest. Anthony E. Boone drenches his sculpture-like paintings in black acrylic as slick as an oil spill; both a massive butterfly and a madonna and child get gummed up in the works. Then there are the accusatory stares of the tiny porcelain Kachina-like sculptures by Ahrong Kim, and the hand-woven image of “Momma’s Last Passport,” by the imaginative fiber artist Nick D’Ornellas, with poor Momma going blind and fading like a sun-whitened Polaroid into the warp and woof.

