Man Who Stabbed Girlfriend's Dog With Scissors Banned From Owning Animals

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A Modesto man has been arrested on several criminal charges after he allegedly kept his girlfriend prisoner for about a month. On November 4 around 1:30 a.m., The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office asking for a security check on a woman who said she was being held against her will and was tortured in Stanislaus County by her new boyfriend, 29-year-old Saul Ortega, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the call and found the woman who, they say, had extensive injuries to her body, including bruises and burns. She...

MODESTO, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO