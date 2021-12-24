ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Federal Holidays 2022 Revealed

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the final U.S. federal holiday of the year just around the corner, here are the federal holiday dates you can look forward to in...

www.newsweek.com

Nellie Black
1d ago

When the Marxists take full control of America there will be no holidays to celebrate so wake up America before it's too late.

24
facts-over-feelings
18h ago

sorry I only recognize the true holidays that have been in place before 2015 . all others are jokes

11
Myles Murphy
18h ago

with all of the fuss raised I am surprised they kept Columbus day instead of having. Congress abolish it

9
Washington State
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

