STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A cluster of commercial buildings rising on a stretch of Tompkins Avenue in Rosebank is starting to show signs of life, promising three new single-story retail spaces and a “future food store” in its zoning diagrams. Well-ordered and expansive, its parking lot already neatly paved and marked, the construction site is well on its way to completion — but there is yet to be a confirmation of proposed stores and scheduled grand opening. The neighborhood buzz, however, is thick.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO