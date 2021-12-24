Dunbar QB Devin Roche headlines 2021 Baltimore Sun football offense All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Time and time again, Dunbar junior quarterback Devin Roche made game-changing plays whether he was running, throwing or returning kicks, accounting for 3,440 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns. Ulysses Mun/The Baltimore Sun

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro football offense teams for the 2021 season.

Player of the Year

Devin Roche, Dunbar, junior, quarterback

The junior running back-turned-quarterback was scintillating in doing whatever was necessary to lead the Poets (12-0) to a 13-0 record that included Baltimore City Division I and Class 2A/1A state championships. Time and time again, Roche made game-changing plays running, throwing or returning kicks, accounting for 3,440 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns. His marquee performance came against 4A/3A state champion Mervo on Sept. 18, when he took over at quarterback and totaled 260 yards with two rushing touchdowns and three touchdown passes in a 48-46 overtime win.

“He brought leadership qualities and did everything he needed to do to help us win day in and day out,” Dunbar coach Lawrence Smith said. “He showed everything that he needed to show. He’s a home run hitter, so we knew every time that he could touch the ball, he could score every time. He had that big-play capability and he always wanted to score when he touched the ball.”

Coach of the Year

Patrick Nixon, Mervo

With his team riding a season-long emotional wave after the loss of senior wide receiver Elijah Gorham, who died three weeks after suffering an injury in a game Sept. 18, Nixon kept the Mustangs (11-1) focused in finding a path to the Class 4A/3A championship. Dedicating their season to Gorham, the Mustangs were particularly strong in their postseason run that produced the program’s first crown, capped by a 22-13 win over previously undefeated Dundalk .

Nixon, who led Mervo to consecutive state semifinal appearances in 2018 and 2019, is 86-37 in 11 seasons.

“We’ve been close the last couple years and just fell short, but, obviously, it took on a different meaning once the passing of Elijah,” Nixon said. “Everything just changed at that point and it became bigger than football as far as the focus, where our energy was at and our goals — everything magnified.”

First team

Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, junior, quarterback

Brannock completed 116 of 193 passes for 1,852 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 164 yards and one score for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion Cardinals (9-3).

Bisi Owens, Glenelg, senior, quarterback

The dual-threat quarterback accounted for nearly 2,700 yards of offense (855 passing, 1,842 rushing) and 42 touchdowns in leading the Gladiators (10-2) to a share of the Howard County crown.

Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, junior, running back

The punishing workhorse carried the ball 177 times for 1,494 yards and 18 touchdowns and added 24 receptions for 311 yards for the Baltimore County D-I champions and 4A/3A state runner-up Owls (12-1).

Victor Listorti, Chesapeake-AA, senior, running back

The captain brought a mix of speed, power and vision in leading Cougars (9-3) to the Class 3A semifinals. He rushed 264 times for 1,983 yards and 27 touchdowns and scored on a punt return.

Kylish Hicks, Mervo, senior, receiver

Equally effective anchoring the Class 4A/3A champions’ defense at safety, Hicks was a consistent game-changer out wide, finishing with 39 catches for 585 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Donovan Lewis, Calvert Hall, junior, receiver

The big-play receiver caught 37 passes for 731 yards and eight touchdowns and scored twice (from 86 yards and 36 yards) in the Cardinals’ 14-8 win over McDonogh in MIAA A title game.

Tahseen Howard, Milford Mill, senior, all-purpose

The quarterback/return man accounted for 2,979 all-purpose yards with 36 touchdowns and was a standout safety for the Class 2A runner-up Millers (12-2).

Brian Baucia, Archbishop Spalding, senior, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound guard was technically sound and explosive both run blocking and pass protecting. He anchored an offense that averaged 33 points and 344 total yards per game for the MIAA A semifinalist Cavaliers (10-1).

Jude Bowry, St. Frances, senior, offensive lineman

With incredible athleticism matching his power, grit and technique, the 6-5, 285-pound Boston College commit was clinical at his tackle position as the No. 1 Panthers (8-1) averaged just under 40 points per game playing a national schedule.

Michael Nwosu, Calvert Hall, senior, offensive lineman

The disciplined 6-2, 278-pound guard used mobility, footwork and intellect to keep pass rushers at bay and create holes for the running game on an offense that averaged 289 yards per game.

Andre Roy, St. Frances, senior, offensive lineman

The Maryland commit overwhelmed the opposition with dominant size (6-6, 309 pounds), quick feet and athleticism at left tackle, and was the key to an offense that totaled 3,100 yards.

Timothy Walker, Dunbar, senior, offensive lineman

Equally impressive opening holes for the running game and protecting the passer, the 6-4, 320-pound guard consistently won his one-on-one battles in the trenches for the Poets, who averaged just under 500 total yards per game.

Trey Smack, Severna Park, senior, kicker

The Florida commit, who’s also an excellent punter, connected on five of nine field-goal attempts, including a school-record 52-yarder. He also made 27 of 29 extra-point tries, while 39 of his 46 kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Second team

Ryan Barnard, South Carroll, senior, quarterback

Josh Ehrlich, Broadneck, senior, quarterback

Jordan Harris, Archbishop Spalding, senior, running back

Micah Robinson, Loyola Blakefield, senior, running back

Dominic Kibby, Mount Saint Joseph, senior, wide receiver

Rahkeem Smith, Calvert Hall, senior, wide receiver

Matthew Benny, Archbishop Spalding, senior, offensive lineman

Rashard Herring, Milford Mill, junior, offensive lineman

Derric Massey, Dunbar, senior, offensive lineman

Jacob Sacra, St. Frances, senior, offensive lineman

Corey Williams, Mervo, senior, offensive lineman

Michael Fernandes, Glenelg, junior, kicker

Preston Howard, McDonogh, senior, all-purpose

Quavel Thornton, City, senior, all-purpose