There has been a revision regarding Monday night’s Roseburg City Council meeting. Due to two people withdrawing their applications for an open position on the Planning Commission, the meeting will now begin at 6:00 p.m. as councilors interview the remaining three candidates for the seat being vacated by Stephanie Newman. Councilors will talk with Jim De Lap, Whitney Boss and Jacob Joliff and are expected to select one of them during the regular meeting, which will start at 7:00 p.m.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO