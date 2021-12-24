ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

2022 Predictions: Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst

By John Ernst
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.

John Ernst, Brookhaven Mayor

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst.

I’m looking forward to another year of progress in 2022 for Brookhaven. As always, the thing that affects most people more than anything else is traffic. We have made significant headway with recommendations from the Top End I-285 Transit collaborative with all of the cities and CIDs to work with the GDOT on the critical transit alternatives needed on the perimeter between Smyrna and Tucker. Of course, we’ll also be back at work paving our roads, making them some of the best in the state, leveraging SPLOST funds that were approved by voters in 2018.

Speaking of SPLOST, Brookhaven’s new Public Safety Building, housing our police and Municipal Court, should be open for business this year. Also, design work will be underway for Phases II and III of the Peachtree Creek Greenway, which extends our “model mile” literally and figuratively, into a model for transit alternatives for the region.

Construction on Parks improvement projects will also be in high gear in 2022, with Lynwood Park taking center stage. Beginning in January, we’ll be working on all Lynwood Park projects at once, which will be an epic transformation in less than a year – a relatively short period of time for work of this magnitude.

We’ll continue to keep our eyes open for the latest developments in the worldwide COVID pandemic, and make any changes necessary to ensure the health and safety of our residents and our workforce. Having said that, with multiple vaccines readily available and changes in the way we all go about our daily routines, I believe 2022 will usher in an era of normalcy which I think all of us are looking forward to.

Once of the fun things we’ll be bringing back is our annual Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, back at Blackburn Park on March 26 and 27, 2022. More information about the activities and performances will be announced shortly, but I personally guarantee it will be a blast.

Throughout 2022 and over the next few years, there will be more positive transformations throughout Brookhaven. I want to thank all of our residents for their input and their understanding and patience as we fulfill our responsibility to make capital improvements and maintain our infrastructure which will pay dividends for generations to come.

2022 Predictions: Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch

2022 Predictions: Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. Lynn Deutsch, Dunwoody Mayor The last two years […] The post 2022 Predictions: Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

No current plans for mask mandates in Dunwoody, Brookhaven

Following a new mask mandate in the city of Atlanta, Brookhaven and Dunwoody officials say there are no current plans to reinstate citywide mask mandates. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reinstated Atlanta’s mask mandate in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant. As of Dec. 22, there have been 26,012 cases in […] The post No current plans for mask mandates in Dunwoody, Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

As Omicron surges, Fulton County projecting at least 150 new COVID deaths

Fulton County health officials are projecting at least 150 new COVID-19 deaths in the county by April due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. “We are on a bad trajectory,” Lynn Paxton, district health director of Fulton County Board of Health, told the Fulton County Board of Commissioners during an emergency meeting on Christmas Eve. […] The post As Omicron surges, Fulton County projecting at least 150 new COVID deaths appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs creates North End mixed-use zoning district

Sandy Springs City Council approved changes to its development code at its Dec. 21 meeting to encourage redevelopment of three North End shopping centers. The code changes create a new zoning district, called North End mixed-use, for areas north of Dalrymple Road in assemblages of land of no less than eight acres, said Planning and […] The post Sandy Springs creates North End mixed-use zoning district appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs to decide how to spend budget surplus

Sandy Springs to decide how to spend budget surplus

Sandy Springs City Council will decide on Tuesday, Dec. 21, how to spend a $67 million budget surplus. A public hearing on the surplus will be held during the meeting that starts at 6 p.m. The council is expected to make a decision the same night. The surplus funds come from multiple years, not just […] The post Sandy Springs to decide how to spend budget surplus appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Bottoms reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID surges again

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order reinstating a citywide indoor mask mandate, including private businesses and restaurants, as COVID-19 surges again. Bottoms said in a statement that her decision was in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the Omicron variant and Centers for Disease Control guidance. “The CDC has designated […] The post Mayor Bottoms reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID surges again appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Eden Freeman returns to Sandy Springs as city manager

Eden Freeman returns to Sandy Springs as city manager

The Sandy Springs City Council approved Mayor Rusty Paul’s selection of Eden E. Freeman as the next city manager. Freeman was assistant city manager for Sandy Springs from July 2011 to June 2014 and its grants administrator for two years before that.  Freeman most recently worked as deputy city manager of Greenville, S.C. There, she […] The post Eden Freeman returns to Sandy Springs as city manager appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Amid resident concern, Brookhaven approves special tax district

Despite resident concerns about public engagement and timing, the Brookhaven City Council voted to create a tax district that would have certain business owners in the city pay more in property taxes to help fund infrastructure improvements.  During its Dec. 14 meeting, the council voted in favor of the creation of a Special Service District, […] The post Amid resident concern, Brookhaven approves special tax district appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

City chooses development team for affordable housing complex across from city hall

Vecino Group Southeast and Capitol Hill Neighborhood Development Corporation have been selected as the team who will develop an affordable housing complex at 104 Trinity Ave. across the street from Atlanta City Hall. The team will build an 8-story, mixed-use development with 218 residential units —186 of which will be designated for affordable housing – […] The post City chooses development team for affordable housing complex across from city hall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven passes new regulations for holiday inflatables

Brookhaven residents will be able to place holiday inflatables in the public right of way during certain times of the year, according to new city regulations. During its Dec. 14 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council passed an amendment to the city’s code that would allow residents to place large inflatable decorations in their yards for […] The post Brookhaven passes new regulations for holiday inflatables appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: MARTA service reduction; Emory requires booster; Peachtree Creek bridge opens

MARTA’s reduced bus service begins Saturday, Dec. 18, with the majority of routes operating on a Saturday schedule. The transit agent said the temporary service reduction is due to a shortage of drivers. All 113 current bus routes will remain operational, but only routes 5, 39, 71, 73, 78, 83, 89, 110, 121, 142, 143, […] The post News Briefs: MARTA service reduction; Emory requires booster; Peachtree Creek bridge opens appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Dunwoody aims to ban party houses

Dunwoody aims to ban party houses

The Dunwoody City Council responded optimistically to possible new regulations regarding party houses in the city during a Dec. 13 meeting.  “The aim is to regulate commercial events in residential homes,” said Senior Planner Madalyn Smith. “By commercial event, we mean any party or ceremony or reception where a fee is charged for the use […] The post Dunwoody aims to ban party houses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody mayor expresses concern with new food truck regulation

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch expressed concern over a new amendment that would allow food trucks within 100 feet of restaurants.  During a Dec. 13 Dunwoody City Council meeting, city staff presented an amendment to the city’s code that would allow food trucks to be located within 100 feet of a restaurant, as long as the […] The post Dunwoody mayor expresses concern with new food truck regulation appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Atlanta Child Murders memorial

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms presided over a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at city hall for the Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children Memorial. The monument will feature and eternal flame and display the names of the children and young adults who went missing from 1979 to 1981 during the infamous Atlanta Child Murders. The Atlanta City […] The post Groundbreaking ceremony held for Atlanta Child Murders memorial appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven to proceed with social justice recommendations

The Brookhaven City Council will move forward with its social justice commission’s recommendations and begin a public input process.  Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission Chair Tywana Minor presented the commission’s recommendations to the Brookhaven City Council during a Dec. 14 meeting. The city established the SJREC in September of 2020 to address issues of […] The post Brookhaven to proceed with social justice recommendations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Arthur Blank expands stuttering treatment center to Brookhaven

Seven-year-old Judah Toure had a message to share about stuttering. “It’s not a bad thing,” Toure said Tuesday during the grand opening of the first satellite location of The Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research. The center today sits in Brookhaven’s Executive Park. A permanent location is planned for the Arthur M. […] The post Arthur Blank expands stuttering treatment center to Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
