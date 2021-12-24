'We thought she was done': Despite two torn ACLs, First Baptist's Grace Dean is back on the court

Not again.

"Pop! Pop! Pop!"

Grace Dean heard the same sickening sound nearly a year before when she tore her left ACL at a summer basketball tournament before her sophomore year.

This time Dean and a First Baptist Academy girls basketball teammate were drilling 1-on-1 at a preseason practice when she landed awkwardly on her right leg.

"Pop! Pop! Pop!"

Dean knew what it meant — another torn ACL, another missed season, another surgery, another long and painful rehabilitation.

She didn't know if she was mentally or physically ready to battle back again.

“The first one was a learning experience," Dean said. "You think you’re going to go back and control your life, all the rehab, and all the work you put into your first knee, like you’re coming back.

"Just a simple practice Saturday morning, and you hear those pops, and it’s depression. It hits you so hard for the longest time. After my first knee, everyone would just encourage me and be like ‘God has a plan for you’, and then the second time they’re just speechless. They didn’t know what to say to me. They were like ‘I’m so sorry.’ Like, again?"

Through perseverance, faith, family, and a friend, Dean is back on the court.

Supported by two, bulky knee braces, she's not the sneaky, quick guard of the past but more of an inside presence. And she's still dangerous, averaging 12 points per game through the Lions' first six contests.

Dean and her family have a renewed appreciation for every moment on the court.

"The first time was manageable, the second time was horrible, even worse," Dean's mother Robin said. "We didn’t know if she’d ever play again. She went through a really rough period, especially the second time. Even her coming out (and playing) is such a gift. Usually, parents always think ahead, with goals for what the senior year is going to look like.

"That is one thing I think has been a gift for us. We appreciate everything right now. We appreciate every game, every practice, just for her to be out there is so amazing.”

First setback

Everything was going well for Dean. She averaged a team-leading 16.7 points per game as a freshman for the Lions in 2018-19, who went 18-11 with a district runner-up finish in Class 3A-6. She was a Naples Daily News All-Area First Team selection.

To improve her game, she was playing the summer travel basketball circuit. During the fourth quarter of a game at Florida SouthWestern, Dean went up for a left-handed lay-up.

"I just came down and I just heard like six pops," Dean said. "I hit the floor. So much pain was rushing towards my knee. We were 45 minutes away from home, so we couldn’t go anywhere. There was no trainer at the place, they just gave me a bag of ice. I didn’t know immediately. I didn’t really know all the details of ACL tears. I’ve never been through anything like that.

"So I didn’t know what this pain was. It was rushing, so much in my head, my parents freaking out. We’re driving home, we’re trying to get to a hospital. It was a rush of emotions, and fear, and what just happened to my knee. I can’t walk on it, I’m about to faint. A bunch of emotions.”

Dean's first surgery didn't go quite as planned.

Her father, Terry, was told it would last approximately 90 minutes. After an hour and a half went by, she wasn't out. Every additional minute made Terry worry more.

The surgery lasted three hours. It turns out there was additional damage that surgeon Jim Guerra, a close friend of Terry's, and other doctors were unable to see until he got inside.

"Her first surgery, a lot of people don’t know, she had real damage to her medial meniscus," Terry said. "They couldn’t even see it on the MRI, he didn’t think there was a problem. When he got in there, (the meniscus) was tore up. He probably spent an extra hour and a half repairing that meniscus rather than take it out because down the road, it would lead to arthritis and other major problems. He was awesome. He was a lifesaver."

'It was a dark time'

Just as Dean was coming off a successful rehab, the unthinkable happened.

There were a little under 15 minutes left in a preseason open gym practice at First Baptist. It was just a little incidental contact, but Dean's junior season was over before it even started.

The second tear hit her hard.

"We handled the second time differently," First Baptist coach Ray Casey said. "Grace and I talked about it. I knew she was going to psychologically need some space, and I said ‘Take what you need to take care of yourself.’ So we handled that experience different than the first time. We continued to pray and trust, and work through together.”

Dean added, "It’s way different than doing it the first time. The second time was an up and down rollercoaster of emotions, going back to therapy again, going into hours and hours of rehab, and all the same training again."

Dean's depression lasted months while the Lions made an improbable run to the Class 2A Final Four. After losing the district championship to Evangelical Christian, FBA entered the postseason with a 7-9 record and ran the table before falling to Florida A&M in the state semifinals.

"Watching your team out there, going to the Final Four, and watching them, I’m so proud of them, but I was so depressed at the same time," Dean said.

Having played quarterback for the Florida Gators in the mid-1990s and raising three sons who also played football — Tyler (23), Mason (21), and Brady (19) — Terry said competition runs in the family's DNA. Dean not being part of First Baptist's special season cut deep.

“All of our kids have been very competitive sports nuts," Terry said. "It’s different when it’s your daughter. The boys I don’t think would’ve struggled with the emotional side as much. For Grace, she did. It was her identity. Last year, when the team made the Final Four and they went off in the bus, that was heartbreaking, that hurt her as a girl. She bawled. It hurt her to not be a part of that."

As a family of strong faith, Terry has been consistent with his message even during the darkest times.

“What I’ve told her all along is that God’s got a plan for you," Terry said. "I don’t know why this is happening, but you have to trust the Lord, that he’s in charge. It’s easy to be faithful when things are going great. This is really when you test your faith and, can you really turn this over to God and trust him with this situation. I think it has been a powerful learning experience for her from that standpoint. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody.

"It’s been an experience. It’s brought us closer as a family. I think even with her brothers, they’ve loved on her more than they would’ve certainly, knowing how difficult of times she had with this."

The experience also brought the family close to a new friend.

Dean and Robin attended hundreds of physical therapy sessions. Some weeks they would go three times, others twice, but each time they worked with physical therapist John Ianni.

“Throughout the whole 2 1/2 years with John, he became one of my best friends," Grace said. "I love him. He has helped me through so much. I don’t think I’d be here without him.

"It would’ve been miserable, but if I didn’t have John, I would’ve been more depressed. He made those appointments worth going to, and encouraging me and helping me fight for what I want, and to get back to where I was.”

Ianni said the support of the family helped make his job a lot easier.

"You try to be there for them as a PT," Ianni said. "Her mom came to every PT session, so we were always chatting and talking together. It was great to have the family support. It definitely helped me with communicating to Grace, explaining what I needed her to do. Her mom was making sure she was accountable, especially when you’re down, it’s really hard to have motivation and she’s got a great family behind her to help motivate her.

"She trusted that she did it the first time, she can do it a second time. I reminded her of that on a very frequent basis. You did this once. You can do it again. It’s not that big of a deal. It sucks, but we’ll get through it.”

Not again!

"Pop!"

As Dean was throwing the javelin at the Private 8 track meet on March 31 at ECS, she felt a pop.

She feared she tore an ACL for the third time. There was no tear, but Guerra, who performed both ACL surgeries, wanted to scope her knee.

"I just went in too hard, and I kind of heard a little pop, but I know something went wrong right when I stepped down and landed," Dean said. "Then it was a rush of emotions like always. I’m freaking out, what if I tore it? I was wearing both of my braces. I was fine, and then we went and got an MRI, they said they were going to go in and scope my knee, to see if I tore any pieces of my ACL. I did tear off a couple of pieces, that’s what I felt right when I hit the ground.

"It was a setback, but not as much as my last two ACL surgeries. I could walk out of the surgery room after my scope, but I had to do the same beginning therapy processes of small movements, no running, no jumping, which set me back for basketball season.”

Dean was ranked No. 2 in the state for javelin at the time and had a solid chance of medaling at the state meet. After Robin pleaded to have her daughter try and finish her season, she traveled with the team to Jacksonville for state, finishing 13th.

"She couldn’t even do a running approach," Robin said. "She was doing a three-step basic. She didn’t place, because she just didn’t have the power. But I thought, great. She could travel with the team, and she’d miss so much of that if she didn’t go. I was proud of her.

“That was a huge sigh of relief. I was terrified. If that would’ve been a third tear, she would’ve been done. There would’ve been no chance for her to come back. That would’ve been it.”

Accepting reality

There was a time when Dean was on pace to break the Collier County girls basketball all-time scoring record held by First Baptist assistant coach Emily Lines, a two-time Naples Daily News Girls Basketball Player of the Year winner.

Her 2,671 points looked attainable for Dean. She eclipsed 1,000 points as a freshman, showing promise that she could join Lines in the 2,000-point club and perhaps more. They would crunch the numbers frequently, checking to see where she was relative to the record.

The second ACL tear changed the way Terry and Robin view basketball. It was no longer about Grace breaking records, or even winning games. It's about cherishing every moment she's on the floor.

"The second time, you’re thinking she’ll never play again," Terry said. So now, literally, I wake up praying on game day, Lord, I just want to see her walk out of the gym. I don’t care if she scores a point. It really has been a humbling experience for her, and for us. It was her identity, and in a similar way, I had a similar experience myself going from the peak of football and then having it taken away by getting benched, basically."

Terry suggested Grace not play basketball her senior season.

“I’ve carried my daughter off the court twice," Terry said. "When she said she wanted to play her senior year, I told her ‘Do not play. I’ve carried you off of two courts.' To be crying with her, knowing what’s coming, it’s terrible. I didn’t want to go through it again. She’s prepared for that and knows that’s a realistic possibility. Every second she’s out there, is truly a blessing from God. We’re grateful, but it’s nerve-wracking right now.”

She's also not the same player she was. Dean has grown since her last season playing basketball — adding two inches to stand 5-foot-10 — wears knee braces for protection, and has moved from playing guard to forward.

"She’s hesitant, she’s timid, she’s not going for those steals, she’s not aggressively driving to the basket," Terry said. "Starting to show some flashes, and I think she’ll get there. Having played sports a long time, that’s the really tough thing about overcoming injuries. Physically, she’s ready. Mentally, there’s that fear, that timidity of not quite going for it yet. I think it’s going to take her a little while.”

Going into the Lions' season-opening game against Naples on Nov. 30, Dean admitted she didn't sleep that night, was crying throughout the day and didn't eat anything in the lead-up to the game.

There was additional concern in the family that the Lions' first opponent, Naples, would be a little much for her.

"Grace is such a competitor, but she definitely has her teams that really, really, really wants to beat, and Naples High would be near the top of that list," Robin said.

Dean did return after a 1,021-day hiatus and finished with eight points and 10 rebounds in a 45-43 win over the Golden Eagles, including the game-sealing rebound with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Those sad emotions before the game turned into pure joy for Dean and her family.

"When that buzzer went off, and I passed it to Zara (Stewart) at the very end, I just felt all those emotions again," Dean said." It wasn’t like ‘I’m in pain’, it was happiness. I finally got through my first game. The team we wanted to play, we won. My team did well. My team is excited for me, they’re encouraging me through the game. They’re there for me. My coaches are. It was a rush of emotions.”

"As a coach, it’s very emotional," Casey added. "Because you know what she has gone through, and her family, and to battle through adversity with such resilience and courage to step back on the court. For me, it was a very emotional moment."

