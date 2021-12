As the biblical Christmas story goes, the wise men saw a star and followed it to baby Jesus. And this Christmas, Kate Bush, a wise woman herself, saw a goldcrest. The avant-pop musician wrote a rare message on her website, reflecting on the pandemic, the Christmas season, and the bird. “With nearly two years of COVID, are any of us the same people we were before?” Bush asked. “It’s left everyone confused and uncertain of the future.” She went on to thank health-care workers in the U.K. and advocate for their increased pay. And then she wrote of the goldcrest, a tiny European bird, that she recently encountered on a walk. In this woman’s words:

