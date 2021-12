Many fans have been eagerly awaiting updates for the Monster Hunter franchise for next year. The PC launch of Monster Hunter Rise is happening in January, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is launching later in summer 2022. While we aren’t getting any particular updates this time around the main produce, Ryozo Tsujimoto, still wished to share a new years message with fans in addition to telling them to get ready to see even more of what’s to come moving forward into the next year. It’s only a matter of time at this point until we do start seeing tons more, but for now it’s great to enjoy the holidays and free time while we wait.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO