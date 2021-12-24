ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Do this one thing to avoid becoming a victim of theft at gas pumps

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0fMZ_0dVFs70A00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – If you’re hitting the road and traveling this holiday season, there’s a simple trick to protect yourself from thieves.

During the run-up to the holidays, several local law enforcement departments are warning of “skimmers” on gas pumps. Over the past few weeks, authorities in New York , Kansas , Utah and other states have warned about scammers preying on unsuspecting drivers.

It’s also something the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff is warning about after a county employee fell victim. The employee stopped at a gas station and her credit card number was stolen by a skimmer that was installed on the pump.

Investigators said after stealing the card numbers, thieves use the numbers to make large purchases.

The sheriff’s office said a simple trick can protect you against this headache.

Simply pull on the card reader at the gas pump before you swipe your card. Skimmers will come off of the pump because they aren’t permanently attached.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
WWLP

Florida doctor extradicted to Vermont for 2019 homicide arraignment

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) — Joseph Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida was extradited to Vermont on Thursday. He is set to be arraigned next week for the fatal shooting of a Bostonian in Vermont in 2019. Authorities say Piri is the prime suspect in the homicide of 44-year-old trucker Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found inside […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Gas Station#Missouri Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man’s parents and a jubilant celebration by supporters outside the courthouse who chanted “Guilty, guilty, guilty!”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy