ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 insane Patrick Kane trade packages with Calgary Flames

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks are in a tough spot. They are currently ten points out of a playoff spot at the Christmas break which is not where they want to be at all. They went into the 2021-22 season with some playoff-level expectations but are not looking good in that...

dawindycity.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT THAT HE WON'T PLAY WITH MATTHEWS AT OLYMPICS

When thinking about who could have been on the United States' roster if NHLers were going to the Olympics, Patrick Kane and Auston Matthews would be locks. With those dreams now dashed, Patrick Kane has expressed his disappointment that he won't be able to play with Auston Matthews at the 2022 Olympics in China.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Darryl Sutter
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#The New York Post#The New York Rangers#The Pacific Division#Stanley Cup
Yardbarker

Looking in the Calgary Flames prospect cupboard: forwards

It’s the holiday season! While we wait for the Calgary Flames to resume their post-Christmas schedule (hopefully) on Dec. 30 against the Seattle Kraken, we felt it was time to see what the club’s prospects could end up becoming. So, let’s do a quick rundown of the prospects...
NHL
FanSided

Claude Giroux will retire as a Philadelphia Flyer

Since 2008, Claude Giroux has lived in Philadelphia. He started off his time with the Philadelphia Phantoms and earned his way onto the Flyers roster. Giroux has always been an exciting player to watch. Being captain of the Philadelphia Flyers is a prestigious and wonderful honor to have in the...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The Top 5 Vegas Golden Knights Goals This Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are all but finished in 2021, and with that comes recaps. Now, there are going to be a lot of these types of articles coming in the next couple days. But for at least today, we’re going to be ranking the top five goals this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
FanSided

On December 26 in NYR history: Biggest comeback ever

What happened on December 26th in the history of the New York Rangers. If you were watching the Rangers on this date in 1991 and you didn’t turn the television off after the first period, you saw something you will never forget. Down 6-1 in the first period, the Rangers rallied with seven straight goals and won in the biggest comeback in franchise history, winning 8-6. The fact that they did it on the road is even more remarkable.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

End of year review: Lord Stanley spends another summer in Tampa Bay

TAMPA — In the beginning, they were prodigies. Young, precocious, exceptionally talented hockey players. They skated fast, won often and left the echo of applause in their wake. Later, they were disappointments. Irretrievably identified with bitter, unexpected and spectacularly public letdowns. Finally, they were champions. This is the story...
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
Front Office Sports

Calgary Flames Back Out of $634M Arena Deal

New arenas and stadiums are sprouting up across North America, but one team is reversing course. The Calgary Flames are backing out of an arena deal, citing increased costs. The team and the city of Calgary had agreed to split the cost of a $550 million facility in 2019, but the team says that the estimated cost has risen to $634 million.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

207K+
Followers
396K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy