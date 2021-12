Spirit Airlines is well-known for being a prolific Airbus A320 family operator. It has a sizable order for Airbus A320neo aircraft and has plans to significantly grow its fleet of A320neo aircraft over the next few years. With 24 new A320neos coming next year on top of 16 new jets in 2021, Spirit Airlines has significantly grown its fleet of newer, fuel-efficient jets. However, there is an outlier in the Airbus A319 fleet. The smallest and oldest planes in the fleet, Spirit Airlines brought them back after parking the fleet of 31 aircraft in 2020. Here’s why.

