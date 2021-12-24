The origins of Iowa's state song inspire a fictionalized musical comedy about it

Darrell Johnston hadn't heard the Iowa state song until 2020 while he was stuck inside due to the pandemic and looking for something to inspire him. What he discovered led him to create a musical imagining how the 110-year-old state song was originally created.

"I was studying for the law school entrance exam and needed a creative outlet... I thought, ‘Hey I wonder what the state song is,’" recalled Johnston, who grew up in Leon and now lives on the East Coast. "I got lucky and it was bad.”

Johnston describes the tune as identical to "Oh, Christmas Tree," and found the word "purpling" to describe the state's sunsets as curious.

Now an actor and producer, Johnston graduated from Graceland University in Lamoni, where he majored in theater before attending grad school for acting at the University of South Carolina. He's also a director of the Denali Film Festival in Alaska.

“It starts out with a phone call from the governor saying, ‘Hey, you may not have as much time,’" Johnston said. "So they suddenly find themselves with a (two-week) deadline they did not anticipate.”

The trio races against the clock while staving off low blood sugar and bad song ideas in an attempt to write something worthy of the state they love.

Johnston noted that he's avoided looking too deeply into the actual origins of the state song in order to avoid the notion that he's mocking whoever is responsible for "The Song of Iowa."

“Ultimately, it’s a bad song, but somebody’s relative wrote it," he said. "I didn't want to make them feel too bad about it and make anything personal."

Samuel Hawkins Marshall Byers — a poet born in Pulaski, Pennsylvania, in 1838 before his family eventually moved to Iowa in the early 1850s, a handful of years after Iowa gained statehood — originally wrote the state song.

Byers enlisted in the Union Army during the American Civil War and wrote the poem "Sherman's March to the Sea" while held as a war prisoner. Another prisoner set the poem to music. He also wrote about the war in documents such as "What I Saw in Dixie: Or Sixteen Months in Rebel Prisons" and "Iowa in War Times," along with more poetry about the state of Iowa. Among his writings is "Song of Iowa," which the Iowa Legislature declared the official state song in 1911.

Though audiences likely won't hear any mention of Byers when Johnston comes back to Iowa to workshop the musical, he sprinkled other historical tidbits into his work, facts such as the inventor of sliced bread hails from the state or a French-styled song referencing the unclear origins of the name "Des Moines."

“I hope people think it’s funny. I ultimately want people to laugh. I also would like people to take away one factoid," Johnston said.

Johnston plans to workshop "State Song" at Carol Hall in Lamoni in the first full week of January 2022. The exact dates and times for the performances are still pending. During those shows, he wants audience feedback to incorporate into the show when he stages it at The Manhattan Theatre Club studio in New York City later that month.

While Johnston knows that every ditty in his 24-song musical is unlikely a masterpiece, he does finish the show with a song simply titled "Iowa," that he imagines as an alternative pitch for a state song. The song includes lines such as, “The people of Iowa are famous for their charms," and, “We’re the people of the land between two rivers. This is our home and happiness will deliver.”

"It’s not a ruckus fight song or anything, but I think it’s kind of nice," he said, before jokingly adding. “If the people of Iowa like that, maybe I’ll send an MP3 to the governor’s office.”

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.