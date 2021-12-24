ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Doughnuts, Argus 'Liter' and more beer releases for Christmas week: Your holiday brewsletter

By Sonya Swink, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
This week of Christmas has plenty of delightful new beer to try in Sioux Falls, and we've got a rundown of all of them.

Brewsletter Holiday Edition: Argus 'Liter' is the brambleberry tart pie sour you need, and the Red Room is the doughnut delight with vanilla beans from The Source of your dreams.

Let's hop to it. Re

Woodgrain Brewing Co.

There are four new beer releases on tap for Woodgrain's holiday release week.

Argus Liter

ABV: 6.8%

The 'Argus Liter' is a Brambleberry Pie Sour collaboration with executive editor Cory Myers and the Argus Leader team. We might be biased, but we think this one is pretty delicious. It tastes like the truth, with a side of sour and sweet.

Other releases at Woodgrain:

Night Work B (Lot #002)

ABV: 11.8

Imperial Milk Stout. Coming from a barrel on Hy-Vee on Sycamore Avenue. Blanton's Bourbon Barrel, and aged six months.

Double Dry Hop Snobbery IPA (Lot #500)

India Pale Ale, doubled with dry hops for Woodgrain's 500th batch of this brew. Aggressive, big taste and aroma characterize this round of DDH Snobbery.

ABV: 5.0%

Night Work from 2018

Smooth, the last of this barrel of this first round of batches of the stout.

ABV: 11.4%

A Homestead Brew

Oakley Doakily Red Sour Ale

Christmas Eve release

Yes, that's how it's spelled. This Flanders Red is sour-ale brewed with Perle hops. Aged in oak barrels, it has distinct, sharp, fruity, sour and tart cherry flavors. Reddish brown in color, its airy acetic acid gives way to intense fruitiness. Tart, at first, it sequences into a robust sour cherry and berry impression.

ABV: 5.3%

IBU: 18

Remedy Brewing Co.

Antarctic Legion Winter Warmer

This is a caramel-y, nutty brown ale with wonderful winter spices; an easy drinking ale to warm up with all winter long.

ABV: 6.8%

IBU: 28

Miner Brewing Co.

Heller Bock

Get it while you can. Miner Brewing Co. is closed Dec. 24-25 and will be back open for the end of 2021 with this flavor, while supplies last. Heller Bock is bready with malt forward notes on the nose and palate. A mild hop bitterness and crisp dry finish makes for a truly refreshing lager: Brewed in the winter to be enjoyed in the winter.

ABV: 5.3%

IBU: 23

Look's Brewing Co.

Stone Dolphin

A classic Hefeweizen with big notes of banana and a hint of clove.

ABV: 5.3%

Red Room

Donuts, Cherry Pie, & Coffee Double Milk Stout, oh my.

Look's Beer Co. teamed up with Fly Boy Donuts, Queen City Bakery, and The Source for this decadent Double Milk Stout. Three-dozen raspberry jelly donuts from Fly Boy and six cherry pies from Queen City pumped up this milk stout, then added coffee from The Source, specially roasted for this beer with vanilla beans.

ABV: 7.5%

That's all for this week's brewsletter. Please have a wonderful holiday.

