Torres: What a year for news on the Space Coast and this is where to get it

It's funny sometimes how quickly the years seem to pass.

It feels like just yesterday I was anxiously awaiting the start of 2021. Now, in the blink of an eye, it's nearly gone. And even though that's the case, it's also strange how some of the things that happened earlier in the year seem as if they happened so much longer ago than they did.

As I was looking back on the top stories of the year trying to compile a list, I nearly omitted Crosley Green's conditional release from prison and the incredible one-on-one interview I had with him.

How the years can pass so quickly and so slowly is a phenomenon I'll never figure out.

But in coming up with a list of the top stories I was amazed at how much happens on a local level, important news that people need to know. Sure, the national news featured the Jan. 6 insurrection, the ongoing migrant debacle at our southern border and, of course, the gift that keeps on giving: COVID-19 and all the various variants.

And there are numerous options for finding and digesting that national news.

But where else are you going to find out how the manatee population is doing locally? Where else are you going to learn about expansion plans at the airport in Melbourne or the details of a bond hearing that resulted in a foster mother being released from custody while facing charges of killing a four-year-old girl in her care?

What a year for local news. We had the Inspiration4 space tourist mission to the stars, two Brevard County high school football teams make it to the state finals, a 'Sully-like" emergency landing of a plane in the shallows of Cocoa Beach and a labor shortage that likely affected anyone wanting to eat out at a restaurant this year.

The local news is what affects you, me and everyone else who lives in this community.

Local is where things happen that directly impact us. I know people who only go to the polls to vote every four years when there is a presidential election. If they truly cared about leadership they' d go and vote on local issues every election. . Local is the day-to-day, nitty-gritty of everyday life.

Of course, being on the Space Coast means that many times our coverage of what's taking place at the space center and with various launches is national news and few can do it as well as our team does.

I'm not trying to pat ourselves on the back or blow smoke. I know we can do things better and that's something we strive for. But, I also know we do a damned good job bringing you the news that's important to you.

It's just the truth.

There are things happening right now in Brevard County and throughout the entire year that will mean much more to you than anything happening in Washingtonand I hope you will continue to let us do what we do and bring that news to you.

Me? Personally, I'm going to take this last week of 2021 off, give thanks for all the wonderful things in my life, recharge the batteries with a few cocktails and festive food and get ready to get after it again next year.

I wish you all a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.

