Massie-Richards American Legion Auxiliary meeting minutes

The Tri-State Marine Corps Club Auxiliary gathered Dec. 13 with President Shirley Brecht calling the meeting to order with prayer by Chaplain MaryAnn Smith followed by Marcy Spano reading a list of names of those who are ill. Well wishes to a fellow member were sent, reported Spano, who also gave the secretary’s report, which was approved. Brecht gave the treasurer’s report, which was approved. Spano delivered Christmas stockings Dec. 10 to the Weirton Geriatric Center. The group voted to adopt a veteran for 2022. The auxiliary agreed to have meetings in January and February but cancel them if need be. The refreshments for January will be vegetable soup and cake. Brecht won the 50-50 drawing. The next meeting will be Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at the VFW hall in Weirton. Spano will serve as sunshine chair until April. Officers for 2022 are, from left, Historian Barbara Glessner, Sgt. at Arms Edith Truax, President Shirley Brecht, Secretary Marcy Spano, and Chaplain Mary Ann Smith. Mary Ann Elliott is sunshine chair and Darlene Kemp is vice president.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO