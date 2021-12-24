ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massie-Richards American Legion Auxiliary meeting minutes

journaldemocrat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassie-Richards American Legion Auxiliary Unit 100 met at Post Home on Dec. 7, 2021. After opening exercises, the minutes of the last meeting were approved as printed. The Treasurer’s report will be filed for audit. Committee Reports:. Education/Americanism: Chairman, Therese Juilfs reported that she delivered the Ten-2-Education items...

www.journaldemocrat.com

Killeen Daily Herald

Bartlett American Legion post meeting Tuesday

BARTLETT — The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The post, located at 300 W. Bell St., features a new sign that was recently donated by Bartlett Independent School District. The new sign, secured to the building, is closer to the street and provides greater visibility, post officials said.
BARTLETT, TX
heraldstaronline.com

Auxiliary officers

The Tri-State Marine Corps Club Auxiliary gathered Dec. 13 with President Shirley Brecht calling the meeting to order with prayer by Chaplain MaryAnn Smith followed by Marcy Spano reading a list of names of those who are ill. Well wishes to a fellow member were sent, reported Spano, who also gave the secretary’s report, which was approved. Brecht gave the treasurer’s report, which was approved. Spano delivered Christmas stockings Dec. 10 to the Weirton Geriatric Center. The group voted to adopt a veteran for 2022. The auxiliary agreed to have meetings in January and February but cancel them if need be. The refreshments for January will be vegetable soup and cake. Brecht won the 50-50 drawing. The next meeting will be Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at the VFW hall in Weirton. Spano will serve as sunshine chair until April. Officers for 2022 are, from left, Historian Barbara Glessner, Sgt. at Arms Edith Truax, President Shirley Brecht, Secretary Marcy Spano, and Chaplain Mary Ann Smith. Mary Ann Elliott is sunshine chair and Darlene Kemp is vice president.
WEIRTON, WV
reportertoday.com

American Legion Post 302 Public Events

“NEW” January 7th, 2022 - Friday - 6:00-10:00 P.M., Jim Powers Entertainment presents Old Time Rock “N” Roll, Classical Rock & County - No Cover Charge! – Food – Drinks – Dancing - https://www.facebook.com/groups/657024961125913/. January 9th, 2022 – Sunday -7:30-10:30 A.M. American Legion &...
inkfreenews.com

North Webster Legion Auxiliary Receives Generous Donation

NORTH WEBSTER — The ladies of the North Webster American Legion Auxiliary accepted a generous gift from Zimmer Biomet’s Veterans Resource Group during a brief ceremony on Friday evening, Dec. 10. Cat Bowers of Zimmer Biomet presented Auxiliary President Cindy Kennedy with a check for $2,000, which will...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
sandhillssentinel.com

American Legion Post 350 awards scholarship

On Dec. 2, American Legion A.B. Sally Jr. Post 350, in Pinehurst, awarded a scholarship and five membership certificates. The A.B. Sally Jr. scholarship recipient was Braxton Barber of West End. Braxton is a freshman attending Davidson College and is a member of the school’s football team. Cmdr. Kindle...
PINEHURST, NC
cassville-democrat.com

Jenkins Auxiliary meets

The Jenkins Fire Department Auxiliary hosted a luncheon for its members on Nov. 20. In attendance were about 15 women of the community who have not been able to get together for a year or longer. A wonderful meal of soup and desserts was served. The purpose of the auxiliary...
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Legion will meet on Dec. 16

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center American Legion Doornink Brunsting Post 199 will meet Thursday, Dec. 16, at the American Legion Hall, 282 First Ave. NE. There will be a social hour at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
mymalonetelegram.com

Malone American Legion Post -219 dellivers to local veteran families

The Malone American Legion, Post 219, delivered it’s annual Christmas drive to the Franklin County Veterans Administration office. The Legion shops for local veteran families that have a need in this holiday season. The Legion this year delivered toys, winter clothing, and groceries for five families. The V.A. Office will distribute the boxes to the families. The Legion, with help from their Auxiliary, Sons, and Riders, spent about a total of $1,800 in this year’s Christmas Drive. The V.A. Office delivered the packages.
MALONE, NY
News Break
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook American Legion participates in Pearl Harbor remembrance

Lynbrook,, Rockville Centre and Malverne American Legion members came together in Rockville Centre on Dec. 7 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which led American into World War II. Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray was the guest speaker. During the ceremony, the mayor and...
LYNBROOK, NY
Linn County Leader

American Legion Christmas

Bucklin Green Hills American Legion Post 57, with Unit 57 Auxiliary, Squadron 57 Sons of the American Legion, and Chapter 57 Legion Riders held their 2021 Christmas party, Dec. 19, at the Bucklin Legion Hall. The hall was filled to capacity with attendees having a Chinese gift exchange followed by everyone wins bingo games. Post 57 Commander Wayne Kitchen thanked all for their support of community legion activities throughout 2021.
BUCKLIN, MO
adelnews.com

American Legion Post 403 holds oratorical contest

The 18th American Legion Post 403 Oratorical Contest was completed Dec. 5. Five contestants and five winners participated in the contest. Scholarships will be awarded on Senior Awards night in the year the student is a senior. Joseph Junker won first place with a $500 in scholarship and a tentative...
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford’s American Legion Post meeting focuses on schools

On Nov. 23, Bedford’s American Legion Post 54 devoted most of its monthly meeting to youth programs and education. The students who this past summer attended the Legion’s Boys State program and the Auxiliary’s Girls State program were invited to attend the meeting and report on their experiences. All four of the boys and one of the three girls came to the Legion meeting and spoke about their experiences.
BEDFORD, VA
theperrynews.com

Minburn Legion, Auxiliary help vets, vet families in need

The Christmas season caps off a busy year for the American Legion Osborne Post 99 and American Legion Auxiliary in Minburn. Among 2021 project highlights were the many items donated to the Veterans Hospital in Des Moines and Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Donations ranged from calming prints to miscellaneous clothing and shoes, two 32-inch TVs and craft supplies needed by Veterans Home and Veterans Hospital.
MINBURN, IA
newscenter1.tv

American Legion Post 22 presents award to Black Hawk Elementary teacher

BLACK HAWK, S.D. — Students at Black Hawk Elementary performed for their families Wednesday with a teacher receiving surprising special recognition. The program opened with music performed by the Black Hawk fifth grade band, followed by holiday songs from students in the other grades. This was the first gathering...
BLACK HAWK, SD
ahherald.com

AH American Legion Honors Life Members

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – C. Eugene Allen American Legion Post 141 members Paul Bishoff, Peter Donoghue, Tom Veth and Bill Pointon were given life memberships in the Post in ceremonies recently. The men were honored with standing ovations from guests at the annual holiday gathering of family and friends...
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
mainstreetnews.com

EJES students participate in Junior American Legion Oratorical competition

The American Legion hosted the Junior American Legion Oratorical competition on December 13 at the East Elementary School media center. Bob Roller, chairman of the Junior Oratorical Committee, helped organize the event for EJES fourth graders. Three students from Mrs. Ellie Wooten and Mrs. Becky Huss’ class spoke before members of the American Legion.
Rochelle News-Leader

American Legion enjoys Rochelle String Club music

ROCHELLE — Members and guests of American Legion Post 403 enjoyed Christmas chamber music performed by the Rochelle String Club at the Legion's December banquet. The Rochelle String Club, directed by Sherrie Welles, is a private group that is open to any string player, high school age through adult. The string club practices at the Methodist Church, Hicks Hall, usually on the weekend. Anyone wishing to join the string club or have them perform for their gathering should contact Ms. Welles at [email protected].
ROCHELLE, IL
mhflsentinel.com

Honeoye Falls Post 664 American Legion Participates In Wreaths Across America

The American Legion Honeoye Falls Post #664 joined with the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Abraham Lincoln Camp 6 Rochester to participate in the National Wreaths Across America Day on December 18, 2021. The ceremony took place at the Veteran’s Memorial at the Honeoye Falls cemetery...
cbs7.com

Odessa American Legion seeking donations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Joshua Skinner interviewed an adjutant for the American Legion in Odessa, Preston Parrot about their financial situation. The organization is a veterans organization that supports various causes around the community including the Boys and Girls Club and High Sky Children’s Ranch. However, this year money has been tight.
ODESSA, TX
themadisonrecord.com

American Legionnaires, Auxiliary spread holiday cheer to local veterans

MADISON – During the Christmas season, television and movies depict generations of happy relatives gathering during the hustle-bustle – all smiles and in good spirits. However, the picture-perfect representation on TV doesn’t always agree with reality. Many people – especially senior citizens and veterans – can face deafening quiet in the solitude of their living rooms.
MADISON, AL

