FOOTBALL AWARDS: Burkhalter named Walker County Newcomer of the Year

By Colton Foster cfoster@itemonline.com
Huntsville Item
 2 days ago
Joseph Brown | Item File PhotoSeth Burkhalter carries the ball up field in Alpha Omega's win over KIPP Houston.

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy returned to 11-man football for the second time in school history.

The Lions finished their season with a 4-5 record, with junior Seth Burkhalter playing a large part in knocking off UIL opponents along the way.

With the way Burkhalter played through the 2021 season, he has been named the 2021 Walker County Football Newcomer of the Year.

“Seth was huge for us just as a captain of our defense,” said Jeff Norris, head coach of the Lions. “He brought in the experience of playing 11-man at his old school and as somebody who knows the game a little. For a lot of these players, this was like going to the moon and Seth was able to help them.”

The junior transferred to AOA before the season and filled a spot that was needed by the Lions. He played outside linebacker and wide receiver this season.

Not only was Burkhalter a staple on offense, but he helped steer the ship defensively, too.

Burkhalter led the team in receiving yards (317), rushing yards (426), solo tackles (54), total tackles (74), receiving touchdowns (2) and total touchdowns (5).

While leading the team in those categories, he also finished in the top-two on interceptions (2) and sacks (1).

“Seth was able to provide explosive plays for our offense when we needed it, as both a runner and a receiver,” Norris added. “He was also the quarterback of our defense and a leader on and off the field.”

Burkhalter was also named to the All-District first team for receiver and linebacker, while being placed on the All-State Honorable Mention squad.

Alpha Omega Academy
