Still need a few gifts? Here’s last-minute shopping advice to help you save face

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
 2 days ago

With supply chain issues affecting everything from computers to cream cheese this year, last-minute shoppers may have to deal with a bit more stress as the clock starts running out. In fact, it might already be too late to get many of the items on your shopping list if they aren’t already on their way.

However, don’t fret if you don’t have all of your gifts yet. Even a last-minute shopper can still find the perfect gift this Christmas with only one week to go before the big day.

If you want some clever ideas on how to ensure you can get a great gift for Christmas while staying on a budget, here are a few tips. You’ll be sure to save face and get something nice for everyone on your list.

Get Amazon Prime

If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, one of the benefits is free two-day shipping. Getting a product in two days means you truly can wait until the last minute to do your shopping. However, make sure to check delivery times, as not all items on Amazon Prime qualify for two-day shipping. If you are new to Amazon Prime, the first 30 days are free.

Check delivery dates

Before purchasing, check when your gift will arrive. If you do your shopping on Amazon, the company makes it very easy to tell if it will arrive before the holidays. When you’re looking at a prospective gift, the page will have a note saying “Arrives before Christmas” posted in green letters on the right-hand side of the page. Other retailers might require you to put the product in your cart before you can see when it will arrive.

Consider perishable items

Perishable food needs to be delivered fast. This requirement is very convenient for individuals who wait until the final week to finish shopping. For instance, you could order a savory selection from a meat delivery service just a few days before the holidays and still have your gift arrive on time. However, check availability and delivery dates so you don’t accidentally order a gift that will show up too late.

Purchase an online gift card

You can purchase a gift card online and print it out instantly. You can do this from a number of retailers and at any time. If you’re a person who has to wait until the last minute, you can literally buy a gift card on Christmas morning to email or print for the recipient.

Give the gift of an experience

Purchasing tickets for an upcoming concert, making a reservation or buying a season pass to a theme park are all great gifts. And they are all things you can purchase at the last minute and still have something to put under the tree.

Order a subscription

A subscription is another impressive gift you can get at the last minute, especially if it’s tailored for the recipient. This gift will last all year long.

Give the gift of knowledge

If you have someone on your gift list who loves to learn, sign them up for an online class. Not only can you do this at the last minute, but it is something that can potentially enrich their life.

Don’t waste time wrapping

If you’ve waited until the last minute to purchase your gift, that probably means you don’t have time to wrap it. As long as you stick your present in a gift bag or a Santa sack, you’ll be good to go. Even better, you can ship it directly to the recipient’s address. That way, the gift that will arrive just before Christmas, making it look like you were well prepared.

4 popular gifts that will still make it by Christmas

These four popular items are still in stock and will arrive in time for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrmOx_0dVFpHdY00

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL

The COSORI Air Fryer Max XL is a 5.8-quart air fryer with 13 one-touch cooking functions. It can effortlessly cook everything from comfort foods to Sunday dinners.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgAoS_0dVFpHdY00

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

The coffee lover on your list will enjoy being able to brew coffee at home in minutes. This conveniently sized model brews any amount from 6-12 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPePg_0dVFpHdY00

Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

The latest version of the ever popular Fire tablet has a long-lasting battery, 4 GB of RAM, wireless charging and vivid full HD display that features over 2 million pixels.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwwMl_0dVFpHdY00

Beats Studio Buds

These wireless earbuds are sweat resistant, so you can wear them during intense workouts. The battery lasts up to eight hours, and the extended Bluetooth range means fewer dropouts.

Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

