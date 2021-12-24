Shelby County report highest COVID numbers since Sept.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County continues to skyrocket in new COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported more than 1,300 new cases to the state. The last time Shelby County reported numbers this high to the state was on Sept. 10th.
Shelby County is now reporting our daily average of new covid cases at 414, which is also the highest we have had since September.
These numbers are expected to rise due to people getting together for Christmas, and the fact that only 50% of residents in Shelby county are vaccinated.United Airlines cancels more than 100 flights due to Omicron variant
The health department wants people to know the best way to slow the spread is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re sick.
They’re giving that same advice to people traveling this christmas.
The health department is encouraging people to get tested before you get there, to ensure that you will be gathering safely.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0