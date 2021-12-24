ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County report highest COVID numbers since Sept.

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dJqe_0dVFpBLC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County continues to skyrocket in new COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported more than 1,300 new cases to the state. The last time Shelby County reported numbers this high to the state was on Sept. 10th.

Shelby County is now reporting our daily average of new covid cases at 414, which is also the highest we have had since September.

These numbers are expected to rise due to people getting together for Christmas, and the fact that only 50% of residents in Shelby county are vaccinated.

United Airlines cancels more than 100 flights due to Omicron variant

The health department wants people to know the best way to slow the spread is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re sick.

They’re giving that same advice to people traveling this christmas.

The health department is encouraging people to get tested before you get there, to ensure that you will be gathering safely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Shelby County Covid test sites closed for the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– The Shelby County Health Department has announced that all of its mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed for the holiday weekend. The testing sites will return to business on Monday, December 27. Home self-testing kits may be available at some pharmacies. The health departments advises you to call ahead because […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered. She […]
VILLA RICA, GA
WREG

Shelby County COVID-19 cases surge again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases are surging up again in Shelby County, according to data. The health department reported 776 new cases Thursday, a level last reached during the delta surge back in September. New cases spiked at 835 on Sept. 13. The seven-day rolling average was 414 cases from Dec. 16-22. The Shelby County […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Sports
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

Pay raise approved for Shelby County mayor, sheriff, commissioners

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Big pay raises are coming for the next Shelby County mayor, sheriff, and county commissioners after the current commissioners debated the pay raise proposals this week. The commission approved an almost 20% pay hike for the next elected group of county commissioners and a 21% increase for the next elected sheriff and mayor meaning […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Holiday travel peaks with COVID-19 surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year as millions of Americans are hitting the roadways and skies to be with loved ones this Christmas. One place that has seen a lot of traffic today is Memphis International Airport. Airport officials expect today to be one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 cars lead police on 3-county chase, one charged

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. –A Southaven man was arrested after police say he and another vehicle led them on a chase through three counties Tuesday. Police say the chase began in Hardin County, Tennessee when deputies were on a chase with two vehicles. They then notified Alcorn County, Mississippi deputies, who took over the pursuit on […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Christmas#Omicron
WREG

Holiday travel surge causes flight concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a holiday travel surge at the Memphis International Airport but between COVID concerns and nationwide cancellations, some travelers are on edge. Memphis International airport says Christmas Eve will be the busiest they’ve seen since the pandemic and flight frustrations are coming in full swing. With so many flight cancellations, travelers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Northeast Memphis triple crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were on the scene Thursday night of a three-car crash in Northeast Memphis Police said the crash happened at Whitten and Macon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WREG will update when more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured in triple crash on Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Friday night of a triple car crash at Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove. Police say one person was pronounced dead a the scene and two people were transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update when more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WREG

United Airlines cancels more than 100 flights due to Omicron variant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– United Airlines announced Thursday that more than 100 Christmas Eve flights are being cancelled due to the Omicron variant. The airline said the spike in COVID-19 cases is impacting flight crews and people behind the scenes. United Airlines released a statement about the sudden flight cancellations, saying: “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville town square shines with holiday spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Love watching Hallmark Christmas movies? Well you can actually experience that perfect, quaint setting filled with lots of charm in person! Travel website “Travel Awaits” named Collierville one of 11 Tennessee cities that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark Movie. WREG had a chance to visit and people we talked with […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Neighbors step up to help victims of Midtown duplex fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Midtown neighbors are stepping up to help one of their own in need after a fire damaged a duplex Tuesday morning. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2200 Jefferson Avenue at 8:39 a.m. where smoke could be seen coming from the building. Firefighters found a man that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Carjacking victim recounts harrowing experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A carjacking victim is grateful to be alive this Christmas holiday after a harrowing experience at a Memphis gas station. Larry Woods stopped at a Raleigh Exxon at Warford and James Road around midnight just as a black sedan was backing in. “I’m coming out the gas station and before I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trumann having a hopeful Christmas after the storm

TRUMANN, Ark.– With less than six hours until Christmas, many are counting down the moments to be surrounded by loved ones. Meanwhile, our neighbors to our northwest in Arkansas are still recovering from the tornadoes from two weeks ago. Decades of memories were wiped away in matter of minutes by an EF-2 tornado that left […]
TRUMANN, AR
WREG

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. A 70-mile (113-kilometer) stretch […]
WREG

WREG

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy