ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How to navigate omicron this holiday season

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘There is a person behind the screen’: an etiquette guide for holiday shopping

As we approach our second Christmas at the mercy of a virus that just won’t quit, one would think people would have accepted that supply chain issues and other Covid-related problems might mean low stock and delayed deliveries, as has been the case for going on two years. But after speaking to business owners and frontline retail staff, it seems this is far from true.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WNCT

Tips on how to navigate the holidays with loved ones experiencing Alzheimer's

Tips on how to navigate the holidays with loved ones experiencing Alzheimer's. Tips on how to navigate the holidays with loved ones experiencing Alzheimer's. Ribbon cutting for Innovation Campus brings excitement to students, Martin County Schools. First Home for the Holidaze event spreads Christmas cheer. New Bern Gift Expo helps...
HEALTH
Cape Gazette

Navigating the holidays while maintaining health

The holiday season is a time often focused around large meals. This can be a source of stress and anxiety, particularly if you are on a weight-loss journey. Whether you have had bariatric surgery and are nervous about food choices post-operatively, or if you are simply trying to remain healthy through the holidays, there are a few key items to remember to ensure your success.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Faq#Covid#Fox News Network#Llc
Sourcing Journal

As Last Minute Approaches, Retailers See an Uneven Holiday Season

For retailers expecting a rush from last-minute shoppers on Friday, footfall on holiday’s big shopping days suggest moderate buying at best. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
KHOU

How much you should tip the people who help you this holiday season

Most of us tip the people who help us during the year. But this year, coming out of the pandemic, you might want to bump it up just a little. Laura Benkahla is a salon owner who has really felt the effects of the pandemic at her salon in Florence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Refinery29

43 Gift Cards For A Holiday Shopping Audible

We don’t want you to freak out, but many retailers and brands are closing in on their guaranteed-by-Christmas shipping cutoff dates (that is, if they haven’t done so already). The supply chain shortages and shipping delays have been real, y’all. If your status is still “giftless”, you might be wondering how the heck to score a good gift in time for the rapidly approaching holidays. Well, you have a couple of options, and the first and most foolproof one is to buy a gift card. You may be asking, “Isn’t a shopping voucher totally lazy, impersonal, and tacky?” And to that, we say, "Letting your loved ones choose their own gift is one of the greatest gifts of all!"
SHOPPING
thegazette.com

A Family Affair: How to navigate the holidays, opinionated relatives

I’ve been grading a lot of papers this week. As a professor, grading is one of the most time intensive things I do — partly because I tend to assign papers, not tests. Tests have right or wrong answers. But papers don’t. A good paper, in my view, tries to convince the reader that an idea or argument is important. This can be done through logic, through empirical evidence, or through an anecdote or personal experience.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dbltap.com

How Much is a PlayStation 5: Holiday 2021 Shopping Guide

With the latest rounds of PlayStation Plus titles and PlayStation Store holiday sales seemingly set to bring newer players plenty of content to enjoy at the turn of the new year, a next-gen PlayStation 5 console certainly seems like a worthwhile gift for any gamer. Here is a holiday 2021...
VIDEO GAMES
myfitnesspal.com

Dietitian Tips for Navigating the Holiday Table

Holidays can be challenging for many reasons — the stress, family dynamics, travel and even the food. Hear me out — holiday food is delicious and special. But, if I had a nickel for every client who came into our sessions with worries about how to eat during the holidays, I would have a lot of nickels. And that’s because, along with the cookie recipes, cocktail parties and family dinners, there’s diet culture messaging declaring you “bad” for enjoying holiday treats. Or, the only way to be “good” and stay on your diet is to restrict foods or exercise like crazy to “make up” for a holiday meal. I am here to say: enough of that. Here are my tips for how to enjoy holiday meals with as little nonsensical diet culture influence as possible.
FITNESS
WGN TV

Finish your holiday shopping at local, female-founded businesses

The holidays are around the corner and coming up sooner than you think! Do you know what you’re buying yet for everyone on your list? Small Business Expert and host of the upcoming DearFoundHer podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, says that now more than ever is the time to support small businesses recently sharing 85+ female founded gift ideas for her first ever Dear FoundHer holiday gift guide.
SMALL BUSINESS
WCAX

Navigating sobriety and recovery during the holidays

Big boost for telehealth in New Hampshire's North Country. A big investment in telehealth in northern New Hampshire for young families. In this week's In the Garden Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi are getting creative with cacti for Christmas. Using storytelling to teach about Kwanzaa. Updated: 6 hours ago. Karen...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips

In the latest edition of our Holiday Handbook, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen lays out all the ways to take advantage of the last few days before Christmas. She recommends shopping in person to make sure you have your gifts in time, and also has other last-minute gift ideas for all the procrastinators out there.Dec. 23, 2021.
SHOPPING
Cheddar News

In-Store Holiday Shopping Dropoff Linked to Shifting Buying Habits

The typical holiday rush to malls and other retail outlets on "Super Saturday" fell by 26 percent compared to 2019. Melissa Gonzalez, CEO and founder of retail strategist Lionesque Group, told Cheddar that shopping habits had already been changing. "I just think there's a shift in general. And then there's just a lot more pre-planning, and I don't think that's going to go away," she said. "You saw a lot of holiday gift guides go out earlier and deals go out earlier, so I think that's just going to be a trend going forward." She also discussed how cryptocurrency is going to play a role in retail in 2022.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Thrifted gifts from secondhand resellers like The RealReal and ThredUp are on the rise this year as consumers navigate a uniquely challenging holiday shopping season

Secondhand shopping is on the rise this holiday season as more Americans turn to retailers like The RealReal and ThredUp. Recent surveys indicates consumers are increasingly interested in sustainable purchases and cost effectiveness. Thrifted gifts have also become more popular as secondhand shopping becomes destigmatized. Between the supply chain crisis...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy