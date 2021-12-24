ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytowne On Ice brings white Christmas to Sandestin

Northwest Florida Daily News
SANDESTIN — Baytowne on Ice, a holiday tradition for more than a decade, is back at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

The 40-foot by 60-foot ice skating rink is set up beneath a large tent in the village center at Sandestin.

The rink is open through Feb. 6. Holiday break hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 4. Hours after that vary by day. Click here to see the rink’s scheduled hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EURXG_0dVFoziH00

More events to look forward to: Penguin Plunge 'n Paddle on New Year's Day to benefit Healing Paws for Warriors

In case you missed it: Winter Wonderland 2.0: Police, firefighters and military join forces to decorate Christmas village

The cost is $13 for 90 minutes of skating and $3 skate rentals. Visitors also can bring their own skates.

Guests are asked to fill out a waiver before they skate. The waiver is available at: https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/w/5f972e414c2ed/web/ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313Wi8_0dVFoziH00

Coming Friday, Dec. 31, will be the Village of Baytowne Wharf’s countdown to ring in the new year. There will be children’s activities from 6 to 8 p.m and live music from DJ Vladi and the band “1 More Song.”

Fireworks shows are scheduled for 8 p.m. and midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lty4b_0dVFoziH00

For more information, call 850-428-2736 or visit baytownewharf.com.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Baytowne On Ice brings white Christmas to Sandestin

