Football

The Oklahoman's 109th All-State football Defensive Player of the Year candidates

By Cameron Jourdan, Oklahoman
 2 days ago
With the Oklahoma high school football season concluded, it's time to announce postseason awards.

The Oklahoman announced Thursday its 109th All-State football first team. For the first time, The Oklahoman is also going to announce candidates for Offensive player, Defensive player and Coach of the Year. The winners will be revealed Sunday, Jan. 9, along with the second team and honorable mention selections.

How did The Oklahoman select its nominees for the 109th All-State football first team? Forms were sent to every football coach in the state asking for nominations. The returned forms were evaluated by Cameron Jourdan, who reviewed with staff writers James D. Jackson and Nick Sardis. Coaches and others familiar with this year’s football landscape were also consulted, and the list was narrowed to 25 first-teamers. Then candidates were chosen for Players of the Year on offense, defense and coaches.

It's time to introduce the three candidates for The Oklahoman's 109th All-State football team's Defensive Player of the Year.

Caden Powell, Clinton

Position: Linebacker | Class: Senior

The story: Powell is one of of the best all-around athletes in the state, but his defensive prowess is a big reason Clinton won the Class 4A state championship, its 17th gold ball in school history. On the season, Powell recorded 157 tackles with 18 for loss; four sacks; four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown; and two forced fumbles. Offensively, he was the Red Tornadoes' quarterback, where he accounted for 1,985 total yards and 40 touchdowns.

Jack Puckett, Bixby

Position: Linebacker | Class: Senior

The story: Bixby was the best team in the state, and Puckett is a reason its defense was one of the most dominant. He was a stalwart in the middle and found ways to impact every game from the outset. Playing only 19 of 32 possible quarters and in only three seconds halves, Puckett recorded 110 tackles and 12 sacks, and he played his best on the biggest stage. Whether it was pivotal district matchups, nondistrict rivalries or the state championship game, Puckett always found a way to leave a mark.

Zane Woodham, Tulsa Holland Hall

Position: Linebacker | Class: Senior

The story: Another one of the more complete players this year, Woodham was a big reason Holland Hall was able to repeat as Class 3A state champions. Defensively, he always found his way to the ball, recording 162 tackles, five sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. In the kicking game, he also returned one punt for a touchdown. Offensively, he rushed for 1,831 yards on 204 carries with 23 touchdowns while also catching 12 passes for 143 yards and a score.

Cameron Jourdan covers high school sports across the Oklahoma City metro and state. Have a story idea for Cameron? He can be reached at cjourdan@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @Cam_Jourdan. Support Cameron’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

