The sign in front of a local store provoked a lot of letter writing and freedom of speech proclamations. I support freedom of speech. I support clear communication. One freedom of speech letter from Star Valley claimed the sitting president is an imposter. Get over it; the Cyber Ninja recount in Arizona gave Biden 300 more votes than were originally given him. Let’s remind ourselves that for the next three years, Joe Biden is president of all Americans. You don’t have to like it, but if you are a patriot, you should not be trying to pull down a man who is trying to make America a better place.

