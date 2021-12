Ai weiwei has launched a social media campaign in defence of freedom of press following the news of a recent high court ruling that overturned an earlier decision and judged in favor of allowing julian assange to be extradited to the US. the campaign involves a video of the artist running on a treatmill the wikileaks founder gave him as a present when he was at the embassy of ecuador in london, and calls for everyone’s involvement through uploading similar short videos on the internet. under the hashtag #runforourrights, this collective performance is aimed at showing ‘our concern with human rights and freedom of press, as well as our pursuit of social justice,’ ai weiwei explains. read his full statement and watch the videos below.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO