Every December, parents take their kids to snap a few photos with Santa while the kids spew out all the things on their wish lists. While most of us likely have an image of Santa in our heads– an older white guy with rosy cheeks and an impeccable white beard– the traditional Santa doesn’t appeal to everyone. Black Santas are in high demand this holiday season– even Walt Disney World has one greeting guests this year– because representation matters, even in the red suit.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO