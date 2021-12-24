ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TiVo Stream 4K streaming stick review: A solid streamer with serious competition

By Christian de Looper
 2 days ago

When you think of the word TiVo, you probably think of the old-school TV recorders. TiVo isn’t gone, though. In fact, the company is still going strong with a line of streaming devices that bring it into this decade. But while the original TiVo was arguably head and shoulders above much of the competition, these days, its streaming devices, like the TiVo Stream 4K, have a high bar to beat.

The market of streaming devices is relatively crowded. That’s especially true in the world of Android TV streaming devices. The TiVo Stream 4K is built on Android TV. That means it has to compete with Google’s own streaming devices, and those from other third parties. Can the TiVo Stream 4K compete? I’ve been using the device for a while now to find out.

TiVo Stream 4K design

The first thing to notice about the TiVo Stream 4K is its design and it’s…not the sleekest device out there. The TiVo Stream 4K is relatively large for a streaming device, and pretty boxy too. It looks kind of like a mineature PlayStation 4 with its two-step shape. It has a HDMI connector at the end of the cable, with both a USB-C and a MicroUSB port on the side and back, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB4r6_0dVFn8QA00

Perhaps more important than the design of the actual streaming device is the design of the remote. That’s what you’ll interact with regularly. The remote is relatively small and compact. But, while some streaming remotes only include software controls, this one has controls for channels too. There’s a channel up and down button, as well as number buttons. Of course, you’ll still get a button for Google Assistant and a quick access button for Netflix.

The remote is built from plastic, but it feels just as cheap as most other remotes — not more so. The buttons offer a nice click, and the remote didn’t feel like it would break.

TiVo Stream 4K features and software

The TiVo Stream 4K has all the features you would expect from an Android TV-powered device. It has Google Assistant built into it, with its ability to get information from the web and control smart home devices. And, it has the ability to cast content from your phone or computer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FIiu_0dVFn8QA00

There aren’t really many TiVo-specific features on offer here. The only real exception to that is the TiVo Stream app, which is built to serve as a kind of hub for all your content. Unfortunately, however, the app doesn’t offer much content of its own. And, even the live TV options simply boot you into the Pluto TV or Sling app, if you use either of those services. If not, however, the TiVo Stream app won’t be all that helpful for your needs.

If you use multiple live TV services — like Sling and Pluto — the TiVo Stream app is a nice way to bring them all together. But that’s only true with certain services. The TiVo Stream app doesn’t work for services like YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmnD7_0dVFn8QA00

The recommendations on offer by the app are fine, but not incredible. Part of that may be because I only used the device for a week or so before writing the review.

Everything else works just like a normal Android TV device — so if you’ve used Android TV before, you shouldn’t have trouble here. You’ll get the ability to download all your favorite streaming services, and access all your Google services and apps.

TiVo Stream 4K performance

The TiVo Stream 4K is capable of outputting 4K content at up to 60 frames per second, plus it supports formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10. That’s pretty much what we would expect from a streaming device in this price range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jl6jO_0dVFn8QA00

Generally, the TiVo Stream 4K felt fast and responsive most of the time. There were occassions when it seemed to stutter a little. Still, it remained fast when bouncing between apps and using services like Google Assistant.

Conclusions

The TiVo Stream 4K is a capable 4K streaming device at a relatively affordaible price point. It streams at a solid quality, and while some may find the TiVo Stream app more useful than others, it’s still nice to have.

Only one problem though — the Google Chromecast with Google TV comes at a similar price, and offers many of the same features. But, since it’s a Google device, it’s likely to get more timely support, and for longer.

Ultimately, you’ll be satisfied with the TiVo Stream 4K as a streaming device — but not necessarily for its TiVo-based features.

The competition

As mentioned, the biggest competition comes from the Google Chromecast with Google TV, which offers a similar video quality and similar features. If you’re deciding between the two, Google’s device is probably a safer bet. But you won’t be disappointed with the TiVo Stream 4K.

Should I buy the TiVo Stream 4K?

Yes, but only if you like the idea of the TiVo-specific features. Otherwise, go for the Chromecast with Google TV.

SPY

The Best 4K TVs for Gaming & Streaming in 2021

With 4K TVs being more affordable than ever, it’s easy to get your hands on the TV of your dreams. Even if you’re working with a fairly limited budget, you can find excellent options from brands like TCL and even Samsung. Sony and LG have premium models with high-end features like OLED screens and Dolby Cinema picture and audio processing, making them great home theater upgrades if you’re willing to spend a bit more. With so many options for 4K TVs available, it can be difficult to know where to start. So here are a few key points to keep in...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $600 at Best Buy to celebrate Green Monday 2021

Today’s Green Monday, one of the retail industry’s busiest shopping days, and if you’re on the hunt for 4K TV deals, there’s a wide variety to choose from among all the retailers who are participating in the event. A good source of discounts for 4K TVs is Best Buy, which is currently offering a $230 discount for this 70-inch TCL 4K TV that brings its price down to just $600, from its original price of $830.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

T-Mobile's new TVision Hub has Google TV, 4K streaming, and is just $50

T-Mobile will start selling a new TVision Hub based on Android 11 with Google TV. This TVision Hub is powered by a quad-core chipset with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. Ports include Ethernet, USB-C for accessories, micro USB for power, and integrated HDMI output with 4K support. TVision Hub is...
ELECTRONICS
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Get All-New Roku Express 4K+ For Just $24 (40% OFF), Our Favorite Budget 4K Streamer

Earlier this year, Roku launched their least expensive 4K streaming device, which includes a voice remote with TV controls. Despite the low price, the Roku Express 4K+ is full featured and supports 4K streaming with HDR and HDR10+. For a limited time, you can get the Roku Express 4K+ for just $24 (normally $39.99), which is an all-time low – even cheaper than Black Friday.
ELECTRONICS
snntv.com

How to Stream Netflix with NordVPN

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/guides/how-to-stream-netflix-with-nordvpn. NordVPN is one of the best ways to get past any troublesome Netflix blocks, allowing the user to access years of content that was previously locked away. The streaming service might have an ever-growing catalog of content they’ve produced themselves, but there’s no escaping the fact that some of their most popular programs were created by other broadcasters.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

The 6 best media sticks and devices of 2021 for fast and reliable streaming

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. These compact devices connect to your display and handle all your streaming needs. Some even include integrated digital assistants. Separate streaming players are also a perfect solution for anyone who might still have an old "dumb" TV that needs some extra smarts.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is official with Android TV 11 and AV1 support

Xiaomi has sold affordable Android TV devices for a few years now, from the Mi Box series to the cheaper Mi TV Stick. Back in September, an updated version of the TV Stick was spotted at the FCC, and now it has been made official. Following Xiaomi’s announcement from August that its future products wouldn’t use the ‘Mi’ brand, the new device is simply called the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K.
ELECTRONICS
