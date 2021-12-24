The worst habits for your brain

Aging, cognitive challenges, concussions and brain injuries, these are all life experiences that can leave you feeling at a loss when considering how to take the next step to recover. Plasticity Centers provides customized treatment programs that help neurological symptoms and help people get their life on track again. Plasticity Centers is offering a special for Colorado’s Best viewers, get $1,000 off the cost the brain evaluation scheduled int he next 30 days, that is a cost of only $500. To learn more go to PlasticityCenters.com or call them at 720-798-2889.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO