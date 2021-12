Nearly $4.8 million in PAsmart Industry Partnership Grants have been distributed among 26 recipients with innovative plans to meet local and regional workforce needs. “The world of work has changed dramatically in the past few years. While change often brings challenge, it also brings opportunity,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “Industry Partnership Grants are an investment in the future of Pennsylvania, and I am proud of this administration’s work to encourage innovation that meets the needs of Pennsylvania employers and workers.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO