IGN UK Podcast #624: Alternative Movie and TV Awards 2021

After the year 2020 kept many people at home, away from movie theaters, 2021 saw a return to the big screen for a bunch of studio films. And while a sense of normalcy in theater-going has yet to fully return, there is no denying that a movie like Warner Bros.' epic Dune remake is best experienced on the big screen. The Denis Villeneuve-directed film also happens to be IGN's best movie of 2021! Once thought to be a book too dense and uncrackable to translate to the big screen - with David Lynch's failed attempt in 1984 standing as one of the main "I told you sos" scaring people into submission -- Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel Dune found itself in dazzlingly daring hands with Villeneuve, who delivered the sweeping, sandy saga in style with amazing imagery and A-list stars. Unleashing only the first half of Herbert's first Dune novel, the film features Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, heir to the powerful House Atreides. He's a cosmic prince in a far-off future where a substance known as the Spice is the most valuable commodity in the known universe. Paul's pop Duke Leto Atreides, played by Oscar Isaac, heeds his emperor's orders and packs up the entire family, relocating to the desert planet Arrakis to take over production of the Spice. As Paul has prophetic dreams of a mysterious girl played by Zendaya and a conniving plot by uggo rivals House Harkonnen takes shape, Villeneuve impresses with his ability to lasso tried and true sci-fi concepts and put a new spin on them. Watch the full video to learn why Dune is the winner of IGN's best movie of 2021 award.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO