Illinois State

Rep Wilhour joins with others issuing statement saying Satanic display at Illinois State Capitol deliberately offensive

By Todd Stapleton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield, IL – State Representatives Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville); Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur); Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City); Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) and Chris Miller (R-Oakland) are issuing the following statement on the Satanic Temple’s outrageous display at the State Capitol. “We condemn this blasphemous display in the strongest terms. The...

Jesse Oakley
2d ago

why is even displayed in the capital when you can't even display the ten commandments or anything about God or Jesus

Charlie Melton
2d ago

of course it's offensive, that's the point! to show the natural progression of allowing religious iconography in government buildings. fair means fair for everyone, even your enemies.

seven777
1d ago

the devil is here and is making it known no more hiding I walk with Jesus christ 🙏 have no room for demonic negativity what side are you on the statue has no room in the capital

