Rep Wilhour joins with others issuing statement saying Satanic display at Illinois State Capitol deliberately offensive
Springfield, IL – State Representatives Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville); Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur); Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City); Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) and Chris Miller (R-Oakland) are issuing the following statement on the Satanic Temple’s outrageous display at the State Capitol. “We condemn this blasphemous display in the strongest terms. The...www.vandaliaradio.com
Comments / 95