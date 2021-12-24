ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

AAA offering ‘Tow to Go’ for Christmas and New Year’s Eve

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvlra_0dVFjQ7b00

Burnsville, MN (KCAU) — AAA will once again be offering Tow to Go during the final week of the holiday season, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road in select states.

The service is provided from 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Iowa man sentenced to federal prison for owning sawed-off shotgun

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods, there were more drunk driving related fatalities (210) than during any other holiday period that year across the U.S.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. ““AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

Tow to Go Service Areas

FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte) and IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

  • Provided from 6 p.m. on Dec 24 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 3.
  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius.
  • AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WLTX.com

AAA offers free tows, rides with 'Tow to Go' service

TAMPA, Fla. — Flying back home for the holidays can be one of the most hectic parts of the year. But once you get to your hometown, it can be smooth sailing, or driving, from there on out. That is, as long as drinks aren't involved on the road.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Vehicles#Nhtsa#The Auto Club Group#Wi#Aaa
CBS Miami

Too Much Holiday? AAA Has You Covered With ‘Tow to Go’

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– Andy Williams put it best, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year”. Unless that is until you’ve had too much to drink at a Christmas or New Year’s Eve celebration. AAA urges drivers to plan ahead for the holiday if they will be out drinking. This means choosing a Designated Driver, staying where you are celebrating, using a cab or ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft, or finding another form of sober transportation. The AAA Auto Club has teamed up with Budweiser to offer their annual ‘Tow to Go’ program which offers a confidential ride home and tow...
TRAFFIC
WSAV-TV

AAA Tow to Go available for holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials urge drivers to plan ahead if they’re indulging in drinks with their Christmas meal. But AAA says as a last resort, Tow to Go is here to help. “We dispatch a tow truck out to take the driver and their vehicle to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

AAA offering Tow to Go program during holiday season

ATLANTA — AAA is once again offering Tow to Go in Georgia during the final week of the holiday season, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. The service is provided from 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 6 a.m. Jan. 3. When...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Shropshire Star

Nearly a third of drivers say they would drive uninsured over Christmas

Almost a quarter admitted to doing so in the past. Almost a third of drivers admit that they would risk driving uninsured over the Christmas period by borrowing a friend or relative’s car. While 29 per cent said they would take the risk, almost a quarter said they’ve done...
TRAFFIC
FloridaDaily

Farah & Farah Offering Free New Year’s Eve Rides in Northeast Florida

Farah & Farah, a leading personal injury law firm in Florida and Georgia, is doing its part to keep Jacksonville and St. Augustine residents safe as they celebrate the new year. It’s announcing the return of Farah Free NYE Rides, the firm’s annual program to help individuals and families remain safe during one of the most dangerous nights on the road. Holiday party-goers in Jacksonville and St. Augustine can count on Farah & Farah for a free ride to and from their celebrations via a $50 Lyft credit, or a cab ride within a 40-mile radius with a participating taxi service.
FLORIDA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

362
Followers
324
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy