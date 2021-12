Bugs Causing Things Such as Villager Nudity Resolved in 2.0.4 Update. Animal Crossing: New Horizons had all sorts of bugs and patches that occurred as of late. There was the inability to find the Seasonal recipes; there was the nudity for Villagers that happened in part due to the Happy Home Paradise DLC. On December 15, 2021, there was an update for Animal Crossing. And thanks to that, there have been all sorts of little fixes in the 2.0.4 update that has made the game just a little easier to play.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO