If you've had a browse through the Victoria Beckham Beauty Christmas offering this year, you'll know that there are a wealth of luxe buys to choose from but you might not have realised that in amongst them lies a brand new Victoria Beckham collaboration. VB has teamed up with hero silk sleep mask brand Slip to offer up her beauty brand's very first silk eye mask. And yes, it's as luxe as you'd expect any product born of the renowned fashion designer to be. Forget your usual pale pink or cream silks, this sleep mask boasts a print now synonymous with Victoria, Victoria Beckham Beauty and the brand co-founder's signature style - tortoiseshell. You'll also see Victoria's initials embroidered on one side - VB's always been a fan of monogramming.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO