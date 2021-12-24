ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Letter: Beasley’s selfish reaction is sadly typical for him

Buffalo News
 2 days ago

Upon entering Covid-19 quarantine as an unvaccinated player Cole Beasley closed a tweet, “Thank you for those who support. To everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening there is nothing...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Selfish#American Football
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears made a full effort to acquire Russell Wilson in the offseason. Would they — and Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy — be better off if the deal was made?

In an alternate universe in which the Chicago Bears made a deal for Russell Wilson, would they be battling for a playoff spot Sunday in his return to Seattle instead of worrying about pink slips in their paychecks? It’s interesting to wonder what could have been had the Bears been able to swing a massive trade for Wilson in March, and, boy, did they try to make it happen. Flash back to January ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo News

Bills' Spencer Brown adds another fine – this one for taunting

Bills rookie tackle Spencer Brown was not only fined for his beer celebration for use of a prop – the bill there came to $4,884 – he also was fined for his taunting penalty. That one was another $4,884, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown, making his...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Germain Ifedi’s angry reaction to a personal foul on Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins came with a message: ‘Do it the clean way.’

Teven Jenkins was trying to rally to his quarterback’s defense. In the third quarter Monday night, Jenkins took exception to the shove Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum gave Justin Fields near the sideline as Fields scrambled and threw the ball away. So the Chicago Bears rookie left tackle raced over to Wonnum to verbally express his displeasure. Yet when Vikings defensive tackle ...
NFL
Buffalo News

How we see it: News' NFL picks for Week 16

Here are The News' predictions for Week 16 in the NFL from Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan, Katherine Fitzgerald and Jason Wolf. Lines provided by Tallsyight.com. Aaron Rodgers dons anti-cancel culture hoodie on 'The Pat McAfee Show'. [BN] Blitz Daily Updates. Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Colts' comments about Mac Jones reveal how teams view Pats rookie

Mac Jones has far exceeded expectations for the New England Patriots this season. But he's still a rookie. The Indianapolis Colts seemed eager to capitalize on Jones' inexperience in Week 15. A few days before the game, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said Indy's plan was to make New England "one-dimensional" and force Jones to beat them through the air.
NFL
NESN

ESPN Writer Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots-Bills Week 16 Showdown

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off Sunday in a Week 16 matchup that very well could determine this season’s AFC East champion. Those stakes alone make the game fascinating, obviously, but it’ll be really interesting to see how each team responds just three weeks after New England defeated Buffalo in a bizarre “Monday Night Football” showdown in Orchard Park, N.Y., that featured 40-mph wind gusts.
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
CBS Boston

How A Former Patriots Player And Coach Helped Colts Block Jake Bailey’s Punt In Indy

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — When Colts special teams linebacker Matt Adams burst through the line and blocked the Patriots’ punt last weekend in Indianapolis, certainly nobody watching at home — and nobody on the Patriots’ punt team — saw it coming. Someone who did foresee that one was a coach who has a lot of experience playing for and working under Bill Belichick. That coach is Ray “Bubba” Ventrone, who is the special teams coordinator for the Colts. Though he’s not remembered in New England as much as his brother, Ross — who got released and re-signed something like 15 million times...
NFL
FanSided

Bears fans just got a massive lump of coal in their Christmas stocking

Chicago Bears fans received the news that they will have a quarterback not named Justin Fields starting in Week 16. The Chicago Bears joined their division rivals in the Detroit Lions as the only teams in the NFC to be eliminated from playoff contention. That came after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on the Week 15 edition of Monday Night Football. The Bears now pivot to playing the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, but they will be doing so with a depleted quarterback depth chart.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy