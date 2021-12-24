ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France Says COVID Tests Needed for Trips to Its Overseas Territories

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - France said on Friday that negative COVID tests will be required to travel to its overseas territories, as the government tightens controls to battle...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Passengers in France Will Need COVID Booster

As part of France’s general tightening up of vaccination policies, cruise passengers entering the country ashore will need to have had a booster vaccination dose in addition to the complete course of vaccination. This is according to AIDA Cruises, which says that the requirement will go into force for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Reuters#French
The Jewish Press

Israel Adds US, Canada to List of Countries Banned for Travel

Israel has expanded its list of “red” countries to include the United States, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday. In a telephone vote, the Cabinet accepted the Health Ministry’s recommendation to add the...
WORLD
Albany Herald

How Omicron is hitting travel to Europe

Several European countries have been forced into lockdown over the past few days as the highly-contagious Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate. As more and more restrictions are brought in, travel to and across Europe is becoming increasingly difficult for tourists, particularly those from the UK, where cases have skyrocketed.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Updated: France and Portugal insist visitors’ Covid tests must be analysed in a lab

UK travellers heading to France and Portugal must meet enhanced testing requirements as the countries battle the spread of Omicron. Updates to the Foreign Office (FCDO) travel advice pages for each country clarify the testing requirements for British travellers heading to the destinations, who must show proof of a negatve PCR or antigen test before departure.
TRAVEL
loyaltylobby.com

Italy & Greece Require Negative Covid-19 Test From EU/EEA Arrivals

Italy and Greece enacted new restrictions for travelers from other European Union/EEA and Schengen countries from which freedom of movement should apply. Italy has from today required all visitors to have a negative PCR-RT or antigen test, and Greece will require a negative PCT-RT one from 6 AM on Sunday (December 19, 2021).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

The countries that have put Britain on their red list

As omicron sweeps across the world, a key focus for British travellers has been the Government’s red list rules. But while hotel quarantine has now been scrapped, the holiday outlook is not appearing much brighter. Countries are increasingly putting restrictions on British travellers amid fears over the highly contagious variant, while others are simply doubling down on the strict policies they have had in place throughout the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

France's Macron cancels Mali trip over new COVID wave

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has cancelled a Dec. 20-21 trip to Mali to visit French troops due to France's deteriorating health situation over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, his office said on Friday. "This decision was taken in order for there to be coherence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Omicron Spreading in Italy, Set to Be Dominant, Health Body Says

MILAN (Reuters) - The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Thursday, releasing preliminary data of a flash-survey showing it accounted for 28% of cases on Dec. 20. The previous survey showed Omicron at just 0.19% of cases on Dec....
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

France Breaks COVID Records, Reports 100,000 New Cases

France broke its own pandemic records on Saturday, reporting more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Cases hit a total of 104,611 on Saturday with 84 deaths, up from about 94,000 infections the day before. President Emmanual Macron, who many expect will seek a second term come April elections, is planning to meet with a health defense council on Monday and discuss new measures. According to the country’s health minister, Olivier Veran, the omicron strain will likely become dominant in France between Christmas and New Year’s.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

Protesters in Guadeloupe on Friday occupied the local legislature in the French Caribbean overseas territory, in a new flare-up of a standoff with Paris sparked by Covid rules. There have been tensions in Guadeloupe and the neighbouring island French territory of Martinique during the last weeks over rules including obligatory Covid vaccinations for healthworkers that have fed into long-standing local grievances. Protesters first entered the debating chamber of the regional council while it was meeting on Thursday with several staying the night and deciding to continue their action into Friday. Councillors were able to leave peacefully. They want to negotiate with Paris over the crisis, but officials have so far indicated that there can be no talks as long as such actions are carried out. The protesters notably want all sanctions halted against healthworkers who have refused the Covid jab.
PROTESTS
UPI News

World's COVID-19 cases rise 13% in week, led by Britain, France, U.S.

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- One month after the first COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, cases have surged worldwde despite restrictions and vaccines though some nations haven't reported drastic increases. In one week, infections rose 13% with 5,145,488 for a total of 280,028,221 so far Sunday. Deaths...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy