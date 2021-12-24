France Says COVID Tests Needed for Trips to Its Overseas Territories

France broke its own pandemic records on Saturday, reporting more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Cases hit a total of 104,611 on Saturday with 84 deaths, up from about 94,000 infections the day before. President Emmanual Macron, who many expect will seek a second term come April elections, is planning to meet with a health defense council on Monday and discuss new measures. According to the country’s health minister, Olivier Veran, the omicron strain will likely become dominant in France between Christmas and New Year’s.
Comments / 0