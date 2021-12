The owner of The Green Goose Resale & Consignment, a furniture and home decor consignment shop in Webster Groves, has found a buyer for the business. Founder and owner Robin McNabb, who opened the business in 2011, had said last month that she would close the shop at the end of its lease term Dec. 31 and was looking for someone to buy the business. McNabb said last month that she and her husband, Bill McNabb, would be retiring.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO