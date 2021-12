There is a “crisis” in home care services with no statutory regulations in place and almost 5,000 people waiting for access to services, the Dail has heard.Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane said a new report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has highlighted key areas where home care services are “falling down”.Speaking during Leader’s Questions on Wednesday, Ms Kerrane said it is “frightening” that there is no minimum standard of care in the sector.In 2021, there is no minimum standard of care when it comes to home care services. That is absolutely frighteningSinn Fein TD Claire KerraneAddressing Public...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO