New York Post | Dan Martin: Earlier this week, the Yankees made some additions to the coaching staff official, and one of the new names was Eric Chavez. As a player, Chavez spent the 2011 and ‘12 seasons with the Yankees, and is now rejoining the team as an assistant hitting coach. While his title says his focus will be on hitting, manager Aaron Boone says he sees Chavez as a potential “Swiss army knife.” In addition to a very good career at the plate, the third baseman also won six Gold Gloves during his career.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO