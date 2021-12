SCM (25m) The talk of the meet was the seemingly high number of disqualifications. As previously reported, 13 breaststrokers were disqualified in the opening session of the World Championships, with more following in subsequent races. The breaststroke DQ’s continued as both would have been top seeds in the 50 breaststroke Alia Atkinson and Emre Sakci were disqualified in the semifinals. Atkinson is also the world record holder in the event.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO