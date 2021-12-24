ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 business stories of 2021

The billionaire space race, Facebook's biggest crisis,...

tlnt.com

The Most Interesting HR Stories of the Week

Welcome to “The Most Interesting HR Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:. Top Articles to Read Now. This is a story about employee activism at one of tech’s...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
chronicle99.com

More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
INCOME TAX
Axios

Crocs shares sink after Hey Dude deal announcement

Crocs stockholders aren't fans of the company's agreement to buy casual sandal brand Hey Dude for $2.5 billion, as shares on Thursday fell 11.6%, the most in a single day since April 2020. Inside the deal: Crocs is trying to diversify beyond its trademark rubber clogs, which went from cool...
BUSINESS
CNN

The biggest tech fails of 2021

(CNN) — For many, 2021 was a mix of hopeful and challenging, as covid vaccines became more widely available but the pandemic dragged on for another year. And while technology continued to keep us entertained and connected during the pandemic, it also made our lives harder. There were times...
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Big Tech split leads to demise of Internet Association

Growing tensions between Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Apple lie behind the death of the Internet Association (IA), the nine-year-old lobby group that was Big Tech’s voice in Washington, according to insiders and industry observers. The Washington-based group, which dubbed itself the “unified” voice of the internet industry, will...
INTERNET
Reuters

Intel’s apology underlines China dilemma

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. chipmaker Intel (INTC.O) is the latest multinational company to struggle with the geopolitics of doing business in China. The $207 billion technology group had to say sorry read more to defuse a social media backlash in the People’s Republic after telling suppliers they could not use products or labor from the Xinjiang region.
BUSINESS

