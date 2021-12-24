The top 10 business stories of 2021

Welcome to “The Most Interesting HR Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:. Top Articles to Read Now. This is a story about employee activism at one of tech’s...
The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
Mellissa Carone, who is running for the Michigan state legislature and is known for her voter fraud testimony alongside Rudy Giuliani, claimed Critical Race Theory is meant to "eliminate the white people in America, particularly the white male in America.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is the picture of hypocrisy. Surely, you know this by now. Just over a week ago, I shared a clip of Greene being called out for labeling Democrats communists despite the fact she fawns over former President Donald Trump, who befriends communist and proto-communist rulers.
With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
In the recent we still have been updated that the fourth stimulus checks called have been increased very widely and also it has been seen that there are some Democrats in the Congress who are badly behind the plan. The plan of fourth seamless checks which has been increased for...
Crocs stockholders aren't fans of the company's agreement to buy casual sandal brand Hey Dude for $2.5 billion, as shares on Thursday fell 11.6%, the most in a single day since April 2020. Inside the deal: Crocs is trying to diversify beyond its trademark rubber clogs, which went from cool...
(CNN) — For many, 2021 was a mix of hopeful and challenging, as covid vaccines became more widely available but the pandemic dragged on for another year. And while technology continued to keep us entertained and connected during the pandemic, it also made our lives harder. There were times...
Growing tensions between Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Apple lie behind the death of the Internet Association (IA), the nine-year-old lobby group that was Big Tech’s voice in Washington, according to insiders and industry observers. The Washington-based group, which dubbed itself the “unified” voice of the internet industry, will...
NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. chipmaker Intel (INTC.O) is the latest multinational company to struggle with the geopolitics of doing business in China. The $207 billion technology group had to say sorry read more to defuse a social media backlash in the People’s Republic after telling suppliers they could not use products or labor from the Xinjiang region.
The creator economy has surged in 2021, and a new crop of startups has emerged to cash in. These upstarts are launching tools to help creators connect with fans, film content, and earn money. Here's a breakdown of Insider's recent coverage on up-and-coming creator companies. See more stories on Insider's...
Comments / 0