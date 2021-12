Tracking Santa on his trek across the world has been a holiday tradition for many American families for decades, but did you know that it all started because of a mistake?. Kids across the U.S. have grown accustomed to keeping track of the big guy’s journey through the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracker. They can track his flight path online, watch video of his progress through apps or just make a good old-fashioned phone call to find out where he is.

